More than 900 McDonald's drive-thrus to re-open in the UK next week
McDonald’s have announced that 924 drive-thurs in the UK will re-open from early next week.
The fast food chain was forced to close its restaurants across the country in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But now, after a ’successful pilot’ of 39 drive-thrus in the south east of England and Dublin, the company are rolling out their production throughout Britain from June 2, with all drive-thru services back up and running by June 4.
In a statement, they said: "In order to allow for social distancing, we will have fewer employees in our kitchens and service areas.
"To help our smaller teams, we will be offering a limited menu (no breakfast, wraps or shakes), over reduced hours (11am-10pm).
"We continue to ask that you limit your spend to £25 and use contactless payments wherever possible.
"We are delighted to be returning to communities across the UK and Ireland, but it will look different and will take a little longer. Please bear with us.
"Through our website and social media channels, we will confirm the location of the re-opening restaurants on each morning from June 2."
McDonald’s also announced they will be adding a further 75 restaurants to delivery apps Uber Eats or Just Eat.