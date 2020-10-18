Let’s face it, most of us are facing a long dark winter of social distancing with tier 2 restrictions being enforced across large parts of the country.

If we’ve any chance of seeing people outside our household, much of that is likely going to be done outdoors.

Dreading it? Yep, us too. Between increasing restrictions and dropping temperatures, it’s incredibly easy to feel completely and utterly overwhelmed. But there are slivers of hope, fun and possibility to be found if you look at things a little differently.

1. It’s a chance to think like a Scandinavian. People who live in Nordic countries tend to actually quite look forward to wintry and autumnal weather. Apparently it’s all about wearing the right clothes.

2. You’ll actually get your money’s worth out of that fancy puffer jacket you bought three years ago. Normally it’s too warm to wear. This year, it’ll come into its own.

3. Wood burners are mesmeric. Fires of any kind are magical. There’s an argument for getting the barbecue out as well.

4. Outdoor socialising is the perfect excuse for s’mores and consuming more hot chocolate than seems possible.

5. You can start carrying a hip flask of whisky around for the odd ‘warming nip’ and feel totally justified in doing so.

6. Better chats often come from taking a walk with someone, rather than sitting inside, face-to-face, over tea. It’s something about the fresh air, movement, and not having to look at each other.

7. Now, it turns out, is the moment to experiment with ear muffs, an item of clothing you previously considered limited to childhood.

8. You can impress people with your excessive selection of fleece blankets, of which you have MANY.

9. Your dog will be ecstatic that you wish to spend so much time outdoors with them. It’s everything they’ve ever wanted.

10. It’s an enforced break from screen time – because you may have moved your friendships outside, but work is not coming too.

11. Your wine will stay cold. Always. No outdoor fridge necessary.

12. The telescope that previously lived thoroughly neglected in your attic may now get its moment, and your neighbours will be very impressed when you correctly identify Mars.

13. Nothing cements a friendship like getting totally soaked together under a shoddy gazebo, while frozen to the bone. You’re already drenched, why go home?!

14. Gone are the days of scrabbling for a seat indoors. Outdoors socialising = bring your own camping chair.

15. You’ll get to really appreciate the fieriness of autumn, from the golden leaves to the spectacular sunsets that slide into deep indigo. Nature is way better than Netflix.

16. Making the effort to put on layers and trudge outside to see someone makes the whole thing more of an event and an achievement. Braving the elements is basically an act of love.

17. Three hours sat outside in the cold, toes frostbitten, guarantees that coming home and having a bath will be the best thing ever.