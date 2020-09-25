Michael Kiwanuka wins the 2020 Mercury Prize

Kiwanuka won the award for his self-titled album
Kiwanuka won the award for his self-titled album - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
13:00pm, Fri 25 Sep 2020
Michael Kiwanuka has won the 2020 Mercury Prize with his self-titled album, beating the likes of Dua Lipa and Stormzy.

It’s the third time he has been on the shortlist for the award but the first time he has claimed the £25,000 prize.

He said: “It's blown my mind. Music is all I've ever wanted to do, so I'm over the moon.”

Kiwanuka was announced as the winner on BBC’s The One Show as the usual ceremony could not go ahead due to the pandemic.

Annie Mac, one of the prize’s judges, said: "I don't think any of the judges walked away unhappy. Everyone felt the same thing about this album, which is that it thoroughly deserved to win the prize."

