Matthew Perry shares his new hobby in self-isolation - and it involves no trousers!

Matthew Perry has found a new hobby during the coronavirus crisis (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
15:21pm, Tue 21 Apr 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Matthew Perry has revealed he has started a new hobby while in self-isolation, baking, but with a twist. 

And the 50 year-old, most famously known for the hit TV series Friends, has shared the spoils of his new-found passion on social media with a picture of some cookies. 

But he did reveal a secret ingredient regarding his cook's outfit, saying: "I made these by the way. Also I'm not wearing any pants. #gettingreadyforsomeseriousnudeeating"

The cookies don't seem to be chocolate chip but instead appeared to be healthier version of oatmeal raisin. 

And Perry had his fans laughing as one wrote: "Matty’s insta is a combination of the type of posts moms post on fb but with the funniest captions ever & let me just say i am here for it."

While others made references from Friends and wrote: "Did you use Phoebe’s grandma’s recipe?" And another wrote: "Monica taught you well."