Matthew Perry has revealed he has started a new hobby while in self-isolation, baking, but with a twist.

And the 50 year-old, most famously known for the hit TV series Friends, has shared the spoils of his new-found passion on social media with a picture of some cookies.

But he did reveal a secret ingredient regarding his cook's outfit, saying: "I made these by the way. Also I'm not wearing any pants. #gettingreadyforsomeseriousnudeeating"

The cookies don't seem to be chocolate chip but instead appeared to be healthier version of oatmeal raisin.

And Perry had his fans laughing as one wrote: "Matty’s insta is a combination of the type of posts moms post on fb but with the funniest captions ever & let me just say i am here for it."