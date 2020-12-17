Manchester United manager Casey Stoney loves being a ‘strong female role model’ for her children, especially as it teaches her son that girls can do ‘really good things too’.

Stoney, 38, has six year-old twins Teddy and Tilly and three-year-old daughter Willow with wife and former Lincoln team-mate Megan Harris.

She told The Guardian: “I love being a real strong positive female role model in their lives and also teaching my son that girls can do really good things as well is really important in terms of equality and raising my son to respect and promote women.”

She added while it is tricky to juggle both home life and her career, she makes sure she is present for the important things.

“If I’m really honest, I don’t balance it. What I try to do is make sure that that time I do have is quality time. I’ve been so much better this season at making sure when it’s a day off, it is a day off.

“I get up at quarter to five in the morning, I’m home at six o’clock at night. I always make sure I’m home at six so I can do at least an hour with the kids and bedtime.”

And while she makes time for her family, Stoney is also dedicated to United who are currently sitting at the top of the Women’s Super League.

She won the November WSL Manager of the Month award after reaching the top of the table and the club are showing no signs of slowing down after they beat Reading last weekend.

United will look to continue their winning streak as they go up against Bristol City on Sunday.