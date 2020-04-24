Love Island is set to be filmed in Majorca in late summer despite claims that ITV bosses were looking at a new London location.

The popular dating show usually takes place in early June at the famous luxurious villa in Majorca, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the show has been pushed back.

A source told The Sun: "Reports that bosses are looking at London as an alternative are rubbish.

“It has that holiday vibe which they just wouldn't be able to ever replicate on a dreary Wednesday in September in London.”

The show has been running for five years and bosses remain optimistic that they will be able start filming at the end of the summer or the beginning of September.

“The plan is still for the show to be filmed at its famous villa in Majorca."