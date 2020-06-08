Looney Tunes' Elmer Fludd stripped of his guns for modern remake in response to US gun violence
The modern remake of the iconic ’Looney Tunes’ cartoon will not feature any guns as the show’s makers attempt to combat America’s gun culture.
Executive producer Peter Browngardt told The New York Times the show would still include ’cartoony violence’, including the use of scythes and dynamite, but said: "We're not doing guns."
One of the central characters, Elmer Fludd, is usually depicted wielding a shotgun or a rifle as he hunts down Bugs Bunny, but will now have to get inventive in order to take on his arch-nemesis.
The original Warner Brothers show, which was created in the 1930s also showed other characters, including Yosemite Sam and Pepe Le Paw, using guns in so-called ’suicide-gags.’
Browngardt said this change was in a bid to modernise the cartoon and to line-up with current movements and ways of thinking.
"We're going through this wave of anti-bullying, 'everyone needs to be friends', everyone needs to get along'.
“Looney Tunes is pretty much the antithesis of that. It's two characters in conflict, sometimes getting pretty violent,” he added.
Despite the change, creators are still hopeful the show can remain true to the original and Browngardt said that remained his focus.