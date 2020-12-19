Logan Paul reveals fight with brother Jake is ‘inevitable’
YouTube star turned boxer Logan Paul believes a fight against his brother Jake is ‘inevitable’.
Logan, whose only professional fight came in a split decision defeat to fellow internet sensation KSI last year, is set to face legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in February.
Meanwhile Jake, who is 2-0 as a pro, has set his sights on taking on UFC star Conor McGregor.
But while both brothers currently have their sights firmly set on other opponents, Logan has revealed he believes the siblings will come to blows in the ring at some point in the future.
"My dad does not want us to do that. But I think it's inevitable," he told BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub.
"In two to four years' time, I think Jake and I are going to be beating the s*** out of each other in a ring, and I think it'll be one of the most historical fights ever.
"The Klitschkos didn't do it. They had a chance, right? Our mom tried to make us agree to never do that.
"But you got the one tatted up problem child, and then you got the podcasting-Pokemon-collecting-apoxie-producing, f****** whoever else I am.
"So, that would be something."