Little Mix in talks to go solo as bandmate Jesy Nelson takes break for ‘medical reasons’
Little Mix are in talks to go solo after it was announced that bandmate Jesy Nelson is taking time off due to ‘private medical reasons’.
Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are set to launch individual careers next year after their existing record deal comes to an end.
A statement from the group’s publicist was released on Tuesday which stated that Nelson, 29, was taking a break from the British pop band.
It read: "Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons.
"We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time."
And a source told The Sun: "The girls have been open and honest with each other, and with their current management team.
"They have started discussions with some prospective managers and agents about what their solo careers might look like.
"Some of the girls might end up taking on solo projects with their current management team too."
Little Mix rose to fame after winning the X Factor in 2011 and have since sold 50 million records.
Nelson recently missed the final of the girl group’s talent show ‘Little Mix The Search’ and their hosting of the MTV European Music Awards.