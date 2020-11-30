Why Chrissy Teigen is such a role model – as she turns 35

When it comes to social media, Chrissy Teigen is the ultimate clap back queen. As one of the most relatable women in Hollywood, she always knows how to handle a situation, whether hitting trolls with an epic shutdown or entertaining us all with an absurdly hilarious quip.

Time and again, she’s proved the best way to handle haters is with humour, and it’s just one of the many reasons why fans love her.

As she turns 35 (on November 30), we share just a handful of the times she was our ultimate celebrity role model…

When she shared her definition of feminism

In an interview with Huffington Post, Teigen spoke on how she feels about feminism, and it’s brilliant, empowering, and worth reminding yourself of. “People have sorely messed up the definition of feminism,” she said. “It isn’t saying this is wrong and this is right. It’s having the power to do whatever the f–k you want. It’s about having your own beliefs and staying true to them.”

When she bossed motherhood by making a laminated menu for her daughter

One of the hardest things about having kids is dealing with fussy eaters, but Teigen proved she has an answer for everything.

“BUYING A LAMINATOR IS THE BEST THING TO HAVE EVER HAPPENED TO ME,” the supermodel wrote on Instagram, showing off a custom menu designed for daughter Luna, 4. The adorable menu had prices and descriptions for everything in their kitchen, so Luna could feel like she was ordering like an adult, encouraging her to try new dishes. Genius.

When she called out trolls for accusing her of editing her photos

A photo of Teigen playing in a pool with Luna prompted one negative person on the internet to comment: “That’s a horrible photo shop [sic] chrissy,” suggesting Teigen had manipulated the way her body looked underwater. Teigen swiftly responded with her trademark humour: “Why would I photoshop my a– to be bumpy and smaller than it already is.”

When she shared her experience of miscarriage

Teigen went through the unthinkable, but shared it with everyone – and in doing so, opened up the conversation about miscarriage and helped make many women feel less alone. The model shared an intimate testimony on Medium, detailing how she and husband Legend lost their third child, Jack, during pregnancy. Her openness was widely praised as a positive step in demystifying a subject that is often still, sadly, taboo.

When she trolled John Legend for his Sexiest Man Alive title

When People magazine named John Legend the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, Teigen couldn’t resist the opportunity to poke fun at her husband. She swiftly updated her Twitter bio to proudly state that she is sleeping with the Sexiest Man Alive, and updated her fans about some of the more mundane elements of their relationship, tweeting: “The sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich.”