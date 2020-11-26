This is what the Rovers Return would look like with 5 modern makeovers
Have you ever wondered what would happen if the Changing Rooms crew worked their makeover magic on the Rovers Return?
The iconic Coronation Street pub has barely changed over the decades, so chances are the traditional wallpaper, chintzy fabrics and old fashioned lampshades would soon be gone. But what decor theme would design gurus choose for the fictional boozer?
Ahead of the much-loved soap celebrating 60 years on our screens in December, David Wilson Homes has envisioned what it would be like if the Rovers Return was revamped with five different modern interior styles.
From boho to botanical, let’s take a look at the trendy transformations…
1. Bohemian
A mint and emerald green colour palette, bright printed fabrics and a smattering of sunflowers make up this vibrant bohemian theme. The dark wooden floor and ceiling create a calm vibe, while splashes of sunny yellow and a feature wall covered in bright, patterned plates liven up the Rovers’ interior.
2. Scandi
Light and airy, this Scandinavian look is a far cry from the pub’s usual dark interior. A blond wood bar with trendy matching stools, whitewashed walls and beige banquettes all make this one bright boozer.
3. Vintage
Taking inspiration from the 1920s, this elegant vintage revamp sees opulent padded leather booths, red velvet stools and a chequerboard floor installed in the Rovers. Brown leather armchairs and brass fittings add the finishing touches.
4. Industrial
Like something out of a trendy hipster neighbourhood, this industrial theme strips back the pub’s interior leaving exposed pipes and brickwork. Swapping bar stools for salvaged seating and adding copper and chrome touches, the warehouse-inspired decor has a raw, retro feel.
5. Botanical
Bringing hothouse vibes to the Manchester pub, this botanical theme includes verdant wallpaper and lots of lush foliage. Green velvet banquettes, a brass-topped bar and floral print furniture make this a decadent delight.