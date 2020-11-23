Want to move house by Christmas? 4 tips to help your plans go smoothly

Waiting to move home in the run-up to Christmas can be a nail-biting process at the best of times. Throw in the backdrop of all the issues caused by the pandemic and the process has become even more unpredictable and potentially stressful.

Across the UK, the housing market has been bustling with activity as buyers have been rushing to beat a deadline on a stamp duty holiday, which applies in England and Northern Ireland, and similar tax breaks in place in Wales and Scotland.

This may also cause some backlogs, as firms in the home moving industry have been busy dealing with this increased activity.

To help the moving process move forward as seamlessly as possible, conveyancing experts at JMP Solicitors have compiled a list of tips for those aiming to be moved by Christmas…

1. Be patient

Timescales can often shift depending on how long a property chain is, so be prepared for delays and have a plan B or even a plan C in place, in case your timetable slips.

Further unexpected delays could also happen if someone involved in the transaction tests positive for Covid-19 during the moving process, or has to self-isolate.

Also, ensure that you have communicated your wishes to move before Christmas to your estate agents and solicitors, so that they can keep you updated with any changes that may cause delays when moving home.

2. Consider your packing arrangements

If you are opting for DIY packing, it is best to start at least three weeks before your moving date, to box up items that you aren’t currently using. This will make the whole process less stressful and will also help with the de-cluttering of items that you never use or no longer need, which could potentially be donated to charity or sold on to make extra cash in the run-up to Christmas.

Writing the contents, and which room they’re for, on each box will help organise your packing and make unpacking easier. Where possible, you should try and do the packing yourself to reduce the amount of contact between items.

If you are using a removals company, try and book as early as possible to ensure the company is operating at the time you require. Many removals companies have had to change policies and processes, so ensure you prepare in advance.

3. Don’t forget to tie up loose ends

Be sure to inform utility companies that you are moving and have all mail forwarded to your new address. Write your Christmas cards in plenty of time and post with your new address pre-printed inside to save time and money on separate letters and messages.

4. Finally, don’t forget to look after your pets

Pets can find moving home very stressful. It may be a good idea to keep animals safe and secure in a separate room while you’re unpacking.