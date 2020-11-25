Video: Asda’s new ‘happy to chat’ campaign is total genius

Asda initiative to combat loneliness
Asda initiative to combat loneliness (PA Media)
By NewsChain Lifestyle
9:22am, Wed 25 Nov 2020
The pandemic has brought with it a lot of frustration, isolation and loneliness, and although news of being able to gather together sensibly at Christmas will bring cheer to many families, there are still a lot of people on their own.

To spread a little joy and help combat loneliness, Asda have launched a special initiative backed by the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) and spearheaded by their 7,500 delivery drivers across the country.

Having been given guidance by the RVS, drivers can pin on a ‘happy to chat’ badge, to let customers know they’re able to stop and have a conversation as they deliver their shopping.

As the pandemic has led to almost one in four people (23%) interacting with just one other person once a week, this gesture can form an essential lifeline for many.

It’s a brilliant, brilliant idea and hopefully, will also help spread the message that it doesn’t take much to give another person your time, to check they’re OK and have a chat – it really can make a world of difference.

