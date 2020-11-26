Touch of luxe: 15 gorgeous home and decor gifts
Home is where the heart is – and this year more than ever, they deserve to be shown some love.
Gorgeous gifts to put some razzle-dazzle into daily life will delight decor divas and house-proud types. We’ve scoured the shops for the best buys at a range of price points to bring a little wonder and festive flair.
Whether you’re treating yourself to a divine deco or gifting something swish to a loved one, all the gifts on this luxe list are bound to bring tidings of comfort and joy…
1. Anton Studio Designs Set of 2 Soho Wine Glasses and Champagne Flutes, £19.96 each (were £24.95), and Set of 2 Soho DOF Tumblers, £15.96 (were £19.95), available in Gold, Silver and Bronze, Not Just Jugs
We all love to drink with our eyes and this elegant, long-stemmed glitzy glassware with co-ordinating tumblers is tailor-made for champagne cocktails and party drinks.
2. Darling! Heart Espresso Cups Lavender/Rose Set of 2, £24, Bombay Duck
Love coffee? Give it your best shot with these cute espresso cups trimmed with gold.
3. Etched Palm Cheese Knives Set of Three, £27.50, Oliver Bonas
Think island time, long lazy lunches and a holiday cheese board… these decorative palm stainless steel cheese knives make the cut.
4. Leopard Vases – Wall Mounted, £34, and Standing Tall, £55, Audenza
We’re wild about these luxuriant leopard vases. Made from hand-painted stoneware and versatile enough to hold your best bouquet or faux foliage, think of the roars of delight when one of these is let loose.
5. Pineapple Ice Bucket, £37, Graham & Green
Counting down to Happy Hour, we’re going troppo over this quirky Tiki inspired ice bucket to glam up a drinks trolley or tray.
6. Argos Home 12 Piece Dinner Set – Floral, £38, Argos
These blousy blooms are so eye-catching, anyone who’s into tablescaping will be inspired.
7. Cuisinart Wine Opener, £45, Cuisinart
The supercar of bottle openers, this Cuisinart removes any cork at the touch of a button and comes with a foil cutter and vacuum sealer, so you have the option to save a top drop for the next day. Fully charged, it can open around 80 bottles within six to eight hours. Va-va-vino!
8. Orla Kiely Dachshund Shaped Vase, £50 (other various shapes from a selection), Amara
Anyone who’s into growing their own herbs or planting cuttings will appreciate this fun vase. Slim enough to sit on a window sill or desk, we love the happy-go-lucky colour too.
9. John Whaite Nested Bowls, £60, Fenella Smith
As any baker worth their pastry chef hat knows one bowl is never enough. This chic ceramic trio in sugar-pink is designed by presenter and former Bake Off winner John Whaite. Edged in foil, they should inspire the poshest pâtisserie.
10. 24 Carat Gold Black Luxury Candle Gift, £75, The Luxe Candle Company
Give the gift of gold, frankincense and myrrh… this exotic, spicy, woody scent promises a sense of luxurious wellbeing with base notes of musk and amber in the mix. Made from soy wax and topped with 24K gold leaf, it comes gorgeously gift-boxed with a velvet dust bag.
11. Icon Sabrina Spikey Faux Fur Throw – Wine, £79.99, Beanbag Bazaar
Majestic in magenta, not only will this fabulous faux fur throw not slip off the bed or sofa arm, it’s soft enough to snuggle into with a glass of mulled wine, sweetened by thoughts of the next mince pie.
12. The White Company Set of 2 Diffuser Oils & Electronic Diffuser, £80, The White Company
Why faff about scenting reeds when you can flick a switch and softly scent and surround in minutes? The diva of diffusers, simply add a couple of drops of relaxing oil and ta-da! Includes The White Company’s bestselling Sleep and Spa Restore.
13. Alabaster Marble Bookends, £80, The French Bedroom Company
You don’t need to be a bookworm to appreciate these solid-marble book-shaped bookends. Made from alabaster marble and polished by hand for a silky smooth finish, they’re worthy of a stylish shelfie and will frame everything beautifully.
14. Hare Lamp with Black Shade, £139.95, and Faux Fur Gold Stool, £129.95 (chair from a selection), Audenza
Top of our wish list, Santa Baby, slip a faux fur gold stool and lavish lamp under the tree, for me. A real statement hero piece, we’re just as smitten with the sumptuous stool as we are the handsome hare.
15. SMEG Lavazza A Modo Mio – Black, £199, Daniel Stores
Budding baristas will feel right at home with the latest model from Lavazza. The coffee giant has teamed up with SMEG to bring us this A-list domestic appliance, which channels iconic retro styling with Italian flair for true, authentic coffee. Bellissima!