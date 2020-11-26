Touch of luxe: 15 gorgeous home and decor gifts

Home is where the heart is – and this year more than ever, they deserve to be shown some love.

Gorgeous gifts to put some razzle-dazzle into daily life will delight decor divas and house-proud types. We’ve scoured the shops for the best buys at a range of price points to bring a little wonder and festive flair.

Whether you’re treating yourself to a divine deco or gifting something swish to a loved one, all the gifts on this luxe list are bound to bring tidings of comfort and joy…

1. Anton Studio Designs Set of 2 Soho Wine Glasses and Champagne Flutes, £19.96 each (were £24.95), and Set of 2 Soho DOF Tumblers, £15.96 (were £19.95), available in Gold, Silver and Bronze, Not Just Jugs

1 Anton Studio Designs SoHo Glassware Available In Sets Of 2 (1)

We all love to drink with our eyes and this elegant, long-stemmed glitzy glassware with co-ordinating tumblers is tailor-made for champagne cocktails and party drinks.

2. Darling! Heart Espresso Cups Lavender/Rose Set of 2, £24, Bombay Duck

2 Rose Set of 2 digi

Love coffee? Give it your best shot with these cute espresso cups trimmed with gold.

3. Etched Palm Cheese Knives Set of Three, £27.50, Oliver Bonas

3 oliver_1283335 digi

Think island time, long lazy lunches and a holiday cheese board… these decorative palm stainless steel cheese knives make the cut.

4. Leopard Vases – Wall Mounted, £34, and Standing Tall, £55, Audenza

4 Leopard Vase £55. Leopard Wall Vase £34 digi

We’re wild about these luxuriant leopard vases. Made from hand-painted stoneware and versatile enough to hold your best bouquet or faux foliage, think of the roars of delight when one of these is let loose.

5. Pineapple Ice Bucket, £37, Graham & Green

5 Pineapple Ice Bucket from Graham and Green 37 digi

Counting down to Happy Hour, we’re going troppo over this quirky Tiki inspired ice bucket to glam up a drinks trolley or tray.

6. Argos Home 12 Piece Dinner Set – Floral, £38, Argos

6 argos_1259698 (1) digi

These blousy blooms are so eye-catching, anyone who’s into tablescaping will be inspired.

7. Cuisinart Wine Opener, £45, Cuisinart

7 Cuisinart Automatic Wine Opener 45 digi

The supercar of bottle openers, this Cuisinart removes any cork at the touch of a button and comes with a foil cutter and vacuum sealer, so you have the option to save a top drop for the next day. Fully charged, it can open around 80 bottles within six to eight hours. Va-va-vino!

8. Orla Kiely Dachshund Shaped Vase, £50 (other various shapes from a selection), Amara

8 amara_1247923 digi

Anyone who’s into growing their own herbs or planting cuttings will appreciate this fun vase. Slim enough to sit on a window sill or desk, we love the happy-go-lucky colour too.

9. John Whaite Nested Bowls, £60, Fenella Smith

9 one to use bowl digi

As any baker worth their pastry chef hat knows one bowl is never enough. This chic ceramic trio in sugar-pink is designed by presenter and former Bake Off winner John Whaite. Edged in foil, they should inspire the poshest pâtisserie.

10. 24 Carat Gold Black Luxury Candle Gift, £75, The Luxe Candle Company

10 theluxecandleco_1010064 diig

Give the gift of gold, frankincense and myrrh… this exotic, spicy, woody scent promises a sense of luxurious wellbeing with base notes of musk and amber in the mix. Made from soy wax and topped with 24K gold leaf, it comes gorgeously gift-boxed with a velvet dust bag.

11. Icon Sabrina Spikey Faux Fur Throw – Wine, £79.99, Beanbag Bazaar

11 Icon® Sabrina Spikey Faux Fur Throw Purple digi

Majestic in magenta, not only will this fabulous faux fur throw not slip off the bed or sofa arm, it’s soft enough to snuggle into with a glass of mulled wine, sweetened by thoughts of the next mince pie.

12. The White Company Set of 2 Diffuser Oils & Electronic Diffuser, £80, The White Company

12 EDDSR_Electronic Diffuser and digi

Why faff about scenting reeds when you can flick a switch and softly scent and surround in minutes? The diva of diffusers, simply add a couple of drops of relaxing oil and ta-da! Includes The White Company’s bestselling Sleep and Spa Restore.

13. Alabaster Marble Bookends, £80, The French Bedroom Company

13 Alabaster Marble Bookends – digi

You don’t need to be a bookworm to appreciate these solid-marble book-shaped bookends. Made from alabaster marble and polished by hand for a silky smooth finish, they’re worthy of a stylish shelfie and will frame everything beautifully.

14. Hare Lamp with Black Shade, £139.95, and Faux Fur Gold Stool, £129.95 (chair from a selection), Audenza

14 Hare Lamp With Black Shade £139.95. digi

Top of our wish list, Santa Baby, slip a faux fur gold stool and lavish lamp under the tree, for me. A real statement hero piece, we’re just as smitten with the sumptuous stool as we are the handsome hare.

15. SMEG Lavazza A Modo Mio – Black, £199, Daniel Stores

15 Smeg coffee digi

Budding baristas will feel right at home with the latest model from Lavazza. The coffee giant has teamed up with SMEG to bring us this A-list domestic appliance, which channels iconic retro styling with Italian flair for true, authentic coffee. Bellissima!