Is there anything I can do to reduce the risk of stillbirth?

I’ve just found out I’m pregnant and am already worried that my baby might die inside me. Is there anything I can do to reduce the risks of having a stillbirth?

Kate Marsh, midwifery manager at the baby charity Tommy’s (tommys.org), says: “Sometimes it’s not possible to know why a baby was stillborn, and this can’t always be prevented. New research from Tommy’s has sadly found things we can’t control can make stillbirth more likely, such as age – as well as deprivation, unemployment, stress and abuse.

“But there are some ways to reduce the risk. Keeping up-to-date with antenatal care appointments is key, as these are designed to spot problems early so if anything’s not right it can be handled straight away. Services are changing in the pandemic but they’re still running, so go to appointments and in-between call your midwife or maternity unit with any concerns.

“Drinking a lot of caffeine before and during pregnancy has been linked to various problems, and Tommy’s latest research found it could raise stillbirth risk, so cut down as much as possible. Many people don’t realise how much caffeine is in things like cola and energy drinks, but little things like switching to decaf coffee and swapping fizzy drinks for juice or squash can really help.

“If you smoke, get support to quit while you’re pregnant; this is the most important change you can make. Smoking can harm your baby in many ways, including raising stillbirth risk, but quitting in the first trimester reduces this risk to a non-smoker’s level. Drugs and alcohol can also seriously complicate pregnancy so should be avoided. Breaking habits isn’t easy, so ask for help if you need it.

“From 16 to 24 weeks, you’ll start to feel your baby moving, and they’ll likely settle into their own unique pattern of movements which continue until they’re born. This is a sign they’re okay; if they’re struggling, they move less, to preserve energy. Mums report feeling reduced movements in around half of stillbirths, so get to know your baby’s pattern of movements and seek help immediately if things change.

“Tell your midwife about any other worrying symptoms, like bleeding or stomach pains – and itching, headaches or feeling unwell, which can be symptoms of pregnancy conditions that can raise stillbirth risk. Research how to avoid infections that can harm your baby, and get your flu vaccine as it can be dangerous to catch it while pregnant.

“Evidence shows going to sleep on your side in the third trimester can help reduce stillbirth risk. If you wake up in a different position, don’t worry, just get back onto your side. In late pregnancy, lying on your back means the combined weight of baby and womb can restrict the flow of blood and oxygen to the baby.

“Finally, if you’re still really worried, talk to your midwife or GP. Anxiety in pregnancy is common, but there’s lots of help available.”