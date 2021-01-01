Something nice to do on each and every day of January

January can steer us in many ways, but especially this year.

We can say goodbye and good riddance to 2020, look forward to new beginnings and think about a brighter future. We just need to get through what’s normally cited as the gloomiest month of the year.

But, we’re going to let you in on a secret. Just as you’ve loved counting down the days with your Christmas advent calendar, you can do the same in January, writes Sam Wylie-Harris.

We’ve themed the calendar days to something fun or frivolous to entertain thoughts of happiness – and give yourself a boost…

Jan 1… New Year’s Day! Look forward to the long weekend ahead.

Jan 2… Go for a lovely long walk and blow those festive cobwebs away.

Jan 3… Mark the first lazy Sunday of the year with breakfast in bed.

Jan 4… Cheer the Monday blues with a cut-price mince pie.

Jan 5… Take the Christmas decorations down (Twelfth Night) and enjoy the wonderful feeling of your home being uncluttered.

Jan 6… Celebrate National Shortbread Day by dunking a sugared shortbread into your favourite cuppa.

Jan 7… Plan and commit to a 30-minute home workout and enjoy the endorphin high afterwards.

Jan 8… TGF and rustle up a cheeky cocktail (or a low/no abv alternative, if you’re doing Dry January).

Jan 9… With the sales in full swing, check out the best online discounts – everyone loves a bargain.

Jan 10… Eat the last Quality Street (or two) and recycle the tub.

Jan 11… Watch a movie on Netflix.

Jan 12… Watch another movie on Netflix.

Jan 13… Happy hump day! Light a scented candle and run a bubble bath.

Jan 14… Dream of a Caribbean beach holiday, wanderlust and check out the most luxe resorts. Summer holidays will happen again sometime – start planning.

Jan 15… Read up on your favourite celebrity and share in the fun.

Jan 16… Indulge in a mini home spa treatment and cherish a night in packed with ‘me time’.

Jan 17… Cook your favourite Sunday roast and make sure there’s enough for another meal.

Jan 18… Look forward to tucking into leftovers with lashings of gravy.

Jan 19… Pamper those dry tresses and do a conditioning treatment.

Jan 20… It’s National Cheese Lovers Day across the pond, which means it’s cheeseburger and fries night.

Jan 21… Fantasise about what the future holds. Map out some realistic goals and plot how you might get there.

Jan 22… #Fridayfeeling… share photos and post on social media – we’re on the home straight of January now.

Jan 23… Give your hands some love and attention and paint your nails.

Jan 24… It’s that Sunday feeling, just do nothing. And enjoy it.

Jan 25… Do a feel-good deed like walking your elderly neighbour’s dog for them in the pouring rain.

Jan 26… Play the Euro millions – someone has to win, right?

Jan 27… Bake the best chocolate cake ever, and layer the icing extra thick for International Chocolate Cake Day.

Jan 28… Dream up your road trip of a lifetime, and all the amazing sites you’ll see along the way.

Jan 29… Treat yourself to a Friday night takeaway.

Jan 30… Chances are you’ve been paid and it’s spendy Saturday. Time for a little treat.

Jan 31… Sunday bliss… you’ve made it through the month and best of all, Valentine’s/Galentine’s Day is only a couple of weeks away and we’re now on the countdown to March (and spring).