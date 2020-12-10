Red alert: Jazz up the home with the jolliest colour in the festive rainbow

We may not be painting the town red this festive season, but there’s no reason we can’t fire things up on the home front – with a smattering of ruby, crimson and cherry red to add some extra punch.

After all, ’tis the season to be jolly, and with some carefully curated pieces – a touch of rouge here and dash of rose there – red brings everything into focus.

It might even persuade you to add an extra layer of warmth to existing ornaments, trinkets and decorations.

Here’s what’s on our hot list…

1. Aspen 2 Wick Candle, £53, and 4 Wick Candle, £158, Johnson & White Aromas

For an air of enchantment, there’s nothing lovelier than a scented candle. Especially one with inviting aromas of warm winter spice, cinnamon and cloves, topped with zesty orange, hints of cloves and a base note of woody, sultry musk. With a choice of two or four wicks, both with glamorous, pillar box red casing, these aptly named Aspen candles are a real treat.

2. Red Retro Alarm Clock, £12.95, Rex London

Come the big day, timing is everything, and chances are there’s going to be plenty of distractions between the celebrating and feasting. So if there was ever a time for a retro alarm clock in candy apple red to time the turkey to perfection, it’s now.

3. Red Coral Beaded Napkin Ring, £9, Ella James

A trophy in your table-scaping topography, this eye-catching napkin ring will work wonders with white china, and look just as striking with vintage red dinnerware. Looking ahead to spring entertaining, they’ll style up your melamine party plates and imbibe thoughts of far-flung locations and coral reefs.

4. ProCook Cast Iron Casserole, £64, ProCook

Even if you think you have enough pots and pans, where’s a master chef without a coveted, shiny new cast iron casserole dish? The ultimate hardwear for your hob, this one’s oven safe and comes with a 25-year guarantee.

5. Red Geometric Stained Glass Poster and Red Bisous Kisses Typography Poster, from £18 each for A4 (other items part of room set), Claude and Leighton

We’ve been spending a surprising amount of time within our four walls, so why not give them a refresh with a stylish print or poster? Printed with high-quality, fade resistant ink on heavyweight paper, all that’s left is to choose a contemporary black frame to show them off.

6. Cocktails Neon Red Acrylic Box, £95, Five and Dime

Neon and nice, it’s impossible not to feel cheerful when you see a bright cocktail sign! And with home mixology on the up and cocktail kits trending big time, this is bang on right now.

7. Alpine 250ml Martini Glass – Set of 2, £29.99 Wayfair

Look a little closer and these showy martini glasses are decorated with a fir tree forest scene to inspire a festive serve. Think a French martini; the beauty of this pink-hued drink (apart from being sinfully good) is how the Chambord will dance off the mirrored coating on the inside of the glass. Chin-chin!

8. Paddy Christmas Red Star Seat Pad, currently £10 (was £15), Ragged Rose

With so many of us braving the chill and hosting family and friends outdoors right now, these festive red seat pads will spruce up your garden and dining chairs, making them that much more comfy and cheerful.

9. Red Flocked Heart Winged Bookends, £38, Audenza

An eye-catching accessory to bring some drama to your bookshelf or shelfie, who can resist the allure of these drop-dead gorgeous, heart winged bookends?

10. Cynthia Table Lamp – Base, £147, and Shade, £70, Pooky

The simplicity of this red blown glass is beautifully complemented by the pink paisley shade by designer Matthew Williamson. All that’s missing is a rouge velvet sofa and vintage side table to really put it in the spotlight.

11. Argos Home Fleece Reindeer Bedding Set, from £25 (other items from a selection), Argos

Nordic reindeer print: tick. Fluffy, fleecy fabric: tick. What’s not to love about this reindeer bedding set? Super cosy and it’ll chime nicely with all your Scandi furniture.

12. Retro Wrapping Paper Christmas Candle, £15, The Luxe Candle Co

Think Seventies Christmas playlist, kitsch Chrimbo decos – and the flickering flame from the cutest candle out there that smells as good as it looks, with the added bonus of aromatic red cedar in the mix.