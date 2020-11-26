In praise of doing Christmas differently this year

Christmas is stressful enough in normal times, and while many of us will get to see at least some family members this year, it’s still not going to exactly replicate the Christmases we’re used to.

Undoubtedly there will be tinsel and too much food (some things really never change), but according to new Google data, a quarter of Brits say they will gladly take the chance to ditch their least favourite festive traditions this year. And we’re thinking that’s a pretty great plan.

Thinking of switching up your Christmas? Here are a few ideas to consider…

Scrap the turkey and order takeout

With a smaller Christmas likely, chicken might already seem a better shout, but who’s to say you have to limit yourself to a roast bird? And who decided we have to cook on Christmas Day? Be brave and order in. No one will judge when they’re tucking into Vietnamese pho, zingy tacos, or a Lebanese mezze feast, rather than dry turkey breast and beige bread sauce.

Eschew the festive walk for an online dance class

With walking being one of the only sanctioned and available forms of outdoor entertainment for months (and months and months), give yourself permission to take a day off. Instead of bundling everyone into coats and scarves, throw on your jazziest sports kit and blitz a silly Nineties dance class video together.

Ditch physical presents for eco ideas

We know our homes better than ever after so much time spent indoors, and let’s face it, many of us already have too much stuff. Do you really need more junk cluttering up your cupboards? Agree to press pause on gift giving, or invest in eco-friendly prezzies instead – for instance packets of bee-friendly wildflower seeds, birdfeeders, bamboo utensils, or charity donations.

Ghost anyone you know who suggests doing Secret Santa

Office Christmas parties are already off the cards, do not make a bad year worse by agreeing to long-distance Secret Santa.

Approach putting up your tree differently

There’s no mandate that you must have a fir tree in your living room. You could instead decorate trees and bushes in your front garden for passersby to enjoy and jazz up your houseplants. Or if you do want a tree, why not try buying one with a root ball, so you can plant it outdoors once Christmas is over.

Eliminate family stress by all just agreeing to stay home

They know you love them, and they know we’re living through a pandemic. If you have a sprawling, complicated family and usually spend Christmas Day on the road, trying to divvy yourself out between everyone, this might be the year to just put the car keys down.

Refuse to get dressed up in sparkles – but also refuse to wear matching pyjamas

Yes, it’s an occasion, but sequins are always uncomfortable, and matching pyjamas might be cute, but really, you’re only wearing them for the insta pics. Wear what you want!

Say no to Advent calendars – and just open the Quality Street tin now

Why deprive yourself? Why limit yourself to one treat a day? Go all out – let’s rake in all the small joys we can.