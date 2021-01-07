Pantone has named a stylish grey and yellow as 2021 Colour of the Year – here’s how to get the look

What happens when you take two contrasting colours – ‘ultimate grey’ and ‘illuminating’ (which is a bright, buttercup yellow)– and project this perfect match into interiors? Something surprisingly uplifting.

TODO: define component type factbox

Colour experts at the Pantone Colour Institute have defined these two shades as Pantone Colour of the Year 2021 – and we couldn’t be happier about it!

Especially now we’re all in winter lockdown, and need something to steer us in the right direction and bring a touch of brightness to our days ahead of springtime.

Said to be a ‘marriage of colour, conveying a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting’, this is an uber union that’s easy to get right and will bring your rooms to life.

TODO: define component type factbox

Here’s how to get the look in your own home…

1. Horizon Mustard Wallpaper, £60 per 10m x 52cm roll (other items part of room set), Graham & Brown

1 Horizon Mustard, £60 per roll, Graham & Brown digi

Starting with your office space, think about making working from home that much more inspiring with a wonder wall that frees your mind from the mundane and channels thoughts of carefree summer holidays. Horizon Mustard could be papered on one wall, and works like dream with teak furniture and eco-friendly sisal carpeting.

2. Vox Concept Chest of Drawers in Grey & Yellow, currently £279 (was £345), Cuckooland

2 www_1018455 digi

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to get organised, chances are you need some extra storage space that’s functional but looks great too. This scandi-style contemporary chest of draws is ideal for books, paperwork or fun decos and will freshen up any space.

3. Deep Yellow Coolicon Original Shade in Deep Yellow, currently from £115 (previously from £125), Loaf

3 Loaf – NEW! Coolicon The Original Shade lampshade digi

Sometimes all it takes is a trendy industrial pendant light to bring a ray of sunshine to the most used room in the house. To switch things up a bit, small details – such as a stove top espresso maker in stainless steel, grey canisters and a lovely fruit bowl filled with bananas or fresh lemons – will add some zest.

4. Matches Bottle – Happy Days, £11.95, Annabel James

4 Happy Days Luxury Matches bottle digi

This apothecary style bottle containing long yellow matches has undeniable appeal and strikes just the right message (and just in case you’re wondering, the striking plate is on the base).

5. Aura Matte Banana Yellow (2022-40) Paint, from £28 for 0.94L, Benjamin Moore

5 Benjamin Moore Banana Yellow 2022-40 in Regal Select from £24 digi

The all-white kitchen is trending big time for 2021, but if your worktops or tiles are looking a little lacklustre and you want a pop of colour to update existing fittings and fixtures, yellow channels a youthful glow. A durable, kitchen rug in anthracite and white bar stools brings the look bang up to date.

6. Orla Kiely Una Chair in Tolka Dandelion and Sixties Stem Charcoal with American Walnut Feet, currently £575 (was £675), Barker and Stonehouse

6 10 barker and stonehouse Orla digi

Famous for her artistic renditions of retro-inspired pieces, designer Orla Kiely’s Una chair, with her signature stem print, will enhance any space – and offers just the right measure of comfort and style with its lavish winged back. An added bonus, it’s available in a choice of foot colours and prints, including Tolka Light Grey with the stem print in Misty Grey.

7. HKLiving Studio Natural Teak Wood Round Pillar Dining Table, £1,495, Yellow Modernist Movement Original HKL Artwork, £195 (other items part of room set), Ciel Shop Interiors

7 Ciel ShopTeak Wood Dining Table and HKL digi

With home entertaining, tablescaping and growing demand to blend a little bit of luxury with necessity, investing in a timeless classic such as this central pillar table makes for a fabulous statement piece. Team it with a pale grey background, dove grey curtains, charcoal grey bench (great for a relaxed Sunday brunch), a bright contemporary print and there you have it.

8. Patrick 2 Seat Sofa in Canary Cotton Matt Velvet, currently £1,861.50 (was £2,190), Sofa.com

HyperFocal: 0

This super-soft and stylish yellow sofa (also available as a sofa bed) is bound to pop in any scheme. A couple of grey scatter cushions and some dark accents will tie it all together.

9. Perle 3 Seater Sofa Without Scatters in Plush Asphalt, £1,199, Sofology

9 Sofology Perle 3 Seater Sofa, Plush Asphalt, digi

Resplendent in velvet, we can’t think of anything more lush than sinking into this glamorous grey sofa. Not dark and heavy, more modern and chic, the Perle sofa will work in any scheme, from elaborate to simple. It’s available in a lovely ‘Plush Turmeric’ yellow shade too.

10. Lilium Paint (Pastel Yellow); Charmed Paint (Blue Grey); G&B White Paint, £38 each for 2.5L (other items part of room set), Graham & Brown

10 omg digi

If you’re feeling truly inspired by Pantone’s picks, go all-out with some paint effects using both shades. A bold move is to paint one wall white, from the skirting board to three-quarters of the way up, then the rest in yellow – repeating the pattern in an adjoining room, with grey instead of white. Corresponding soft furnishing completes the look. Ta-da!