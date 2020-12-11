Life lessons we learned from Dame Barbara Windsor

National treasure Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83.

Whether you know her best as a sex symbol in the Carry On films or as the Queen Vic’s landlady Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders (or both), her influence on British film and TV is undeniable.

Her husband Scott Mitchell told PA: “Her passing was from Alzheimer’s/dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last seven days by her side.

“Myself, her family and friends will remember Barbara with love, a smile and affection for the many years of her love, fun, friendship and brightness she brought to all our lives and the entertainment she gave to so many thousands of others during her career.

“Barbara’s final weeks were typical of how she lived her life. Full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end.

“It was not the ending that Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserve. I will always be immensely proud of Barbara’s courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness and still trying to help others by raising awareness for as long as she could.”

These are some of the powerful lessons we learned from Barbara Windsor over the years…

Bravery in the face of adversity

Barbara Windsor open letter to PM

Windsor was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014 and made the news public in 2018. Since then, she and her husband campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness around the disease.

Last year she delivered a letter to Boris Johnson signed by 100,000 people, asking for better care for dementia sufferers. It stated the system is “completely inadequate, unfair, unsustainable and in dire need of more money”. Even though it’s a serious topic, at the end of her talk with the Prime Minister Windsor turned to Johnson and asked with her signature cheekiness: “Can I have a kiss?”

In 2016, Windsor was made a dame for her services to charity and entertainment. Following the news of her death, The Alzheimer’s Society told PA it is “incredibly grateful to have had Barbara and her husband Scott’s support – what they achieved over the last couple of years for dementia has been truly awe-inspiring”.

Staying true to your roots

EastEnders stars Barbara Windsor (Peggy Mitchell) and Mike Reid (Frank Butcher 2nd left), with co-stars during a photocall outside the Queen Vic pub in 1999.

Windsor was born Barbara Ann Deeks in 1937 in Shoreditch, east London. Even though her stage name was a nod to royalty, the actor never forgot where she came from.

Windsor brought this Cockney background to her role as Peggy in EastEnders. When she was named in the 2016 New Year’s Honours list, she said: “For a girl from the East End born into a working-class family and an evacuee during World War Two, this is truly like a dream. I am so happy and blessed to say it’s real.”

Always be kind

Tributes to Windsor have been pouring in on social media. Celebrities have been celebrating her life and career, and one common thread repeatedly comes up: her kindness.

“I will miss her warmth, her generosity, her laughter and the kindness she showed me,” Matt Lucas wrote on Twitter.

Jonathan Ross tweeted: “Barbara Windsor in real life was everything you might have hoped for. So warm, so funny, so kind.”

Sheridan Smith reminisced about meeting Windsor, tweeting how “she could not have been nicer”.

Jake Graf added on Twitter: “She worked with my late father and was always kind, friendly and made time for everyone.”

When you find your signature style, stick to it

Windsor in 1963

Windsor was instantly recognisable from early on in her career for her voluminous blonde bouffant – and she kept this look consistent over the years.

Windsor in 2010

Windsor was 4ft 10ins, so arguably her gravity-defying locks helped give her a bit more height as well as instantly-recognisable style.