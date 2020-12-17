Laura Whitmore and all the other celebs expecting in 2021

Laura Whitmore and partner Iain Stirling have announced they’re pregnant.

“Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021,” the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram. “It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning. I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought.”

Whitmore isn’t the only famous face reportedly adding to her family in 2021…

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

Model Karlie Kloss confirmed she was expecting her first child with businessman husband Joshua Kushner. The 28-year-old posted a low-key home video of her growing bump with the caption: “Good morning baby.”

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski announced her pregnancy in the chicest way possible: on the cover of Vogue. This is her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In an accompanying essay, the 29-year-old model discussed not wanting to know the gender of their baby, saying: “I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible.”

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

In September Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

Eugenie married drinks executive Brooksbank in 2018, and their first child will be 11th in line for the throne.

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland announced she was expecting in early October via the cover of Women’s Health magazine. This is the 39-year-old’s second child with manager husband Tim Weatherspoon.

Rowland told the mag: “You still want to remind people that life is important. And being able to have a child… I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington

Game Of Thrones actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are expecting their first child together, with Leslie recently posing with her bump for the cover of Make Magazine.

The magazine’s founder Ursula Lake wrote on Instagram: “A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!”

Liv Lo and Henry Golding

Fitness influencer Liv Lo is expecting her first child with Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding. Lo wrote on Instagram: “Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you,” and in a matching post Golding wrote: “2021 is already looking brighter.”