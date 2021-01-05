Feel helpless in the face of new restrictions? What you can do to help those in need in your area

With strict coronavirus measures in place for many, it’s easy to feel powerless, particularly when it comes to helping others.

Often, our thoughts turn to those who are worse off, and while you might think there isn’t much you can do besides donating money to charities, there are actually a variety of practical steps you can take to support people and organisations in your local area.

Not only will your efforts benefit good causes, you can enjoy that warm, fuzzy feeling that comes with knowing you’ve done your bit to help out during a difficult time for everyone. Here are some ideas for how you can support those in need where you live…

Fundraise from home

While in-person volunteering opportunities may be limited, you can still organise fundraising activities at home with proceeds going to a local charity.

Why not host a Zoom quiz or bingo night, asking participants to make a donation? You could organise a raffle or take inspiration from Captain Sir Tom Moore by doing a sponsored walk (even if it’s laps of your garden), run or other fitness challenge. You may not raise £30+ million like the centenarian hero did in 2020 but remember, every little helps.

Fight food poverty

Figures from the Trussell Trust show the use of food banks has increased during the pandemic, so why not have a clear out of your kitchen cupboards and donate any in-date, non-perishable items you don’t need? Visit the Trussell Trust website to find your nearest food bank in the UK, or Crosscare for locations in Ireland.

You can also donate fresh food to one of more than 100 community fridges across the UK (visit the Hubbub website to find your nearest fridge) or use a food sharing app like Olio to offer up spare goods to people in your neighbourhood (social distancing permitting).

Support domestic abuse victims

Women’s Aid has called the Covid-19 pandemic a ‘perfect storm’ for domestic abuse, releasing a report showing that 91% of respondents to a survey who are currently experiencing domestic abuse said the pandemic had a negatively affected them, while 61% of women living with their abuser said the abuse had worsened.

If you are, or you suspect someone you know is suffering abuse at home, in the UK you can call Refuge’s National Domestic Abuse Helpline for free, confidential support, 24 hours a day on 0808 2000 247. In Ireland, visit the SafeIreland website for a list of 38 support services across the country.

Domestic abuse can go undetected, even by friends and family members. By sharing details of support services on social media you may be helping someone who feels unable to reach out to their loved ones.

Volunteer safely

If there are people in your neighbourhood who are shielding, why not offer to help out with grocery shopping or picking up medicines at the pharmacy? You must, of course, follow social distancing guidelines by wearing a face mask, staying two metres apart and washing your hands before and after contact with others.

Charities and other organisations are still in need of volunteers during the pandemic and you are allowed to volunteer as long as you follow social distancing rules and have not been told to isolate.

The NCVO website has information on where to find volunteering opportunities in the UK and how to stay safe, or go to the Volunteer Ireland website for advice.