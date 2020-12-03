Dressed to impress: 12 ways to style the Christmas table

Laying the table can be a chore, but come Christmas time, it’s choreographed into something showy to suit the occasion, with dinnerware artfully placed to enhance our eating rituals.

And with staying in still the new going out, tablescaping is trending big time this holiday season.

You’ve decorated the tree with tinsel and a topper, and its twinkling lights look beyond magical – so why not show off your festive flair and make your table just as showstopping?

With families (finally) getting together for Christmas and so much table talk, we’ve rounded up some festive favourites to entertain your loved ones – before they’re seated to celebrate the main event…

1. Christmas Placemats Pure Linen, set of two, £24, Helen Round

1 Set of Two Pure Linen Christmas Placemats digi

Mixing linen with ivy, fir cones and evergreen foliage, with an illustrated Christmas wreath in the mix, brings a feel-good folk story to the table. For the finishing touch, think about an ornamental reindeer among the winter branches.

2. Milford Wine Glass, set of four, £38, The White Company

2 GLHWI_Milford Wine Glass Set of 4 £38 digi

Which wine, which glass? For understated chic, these generously-sized wine glasses can go the gamut and be used for white and red wine, port and even rustling up a cheeky cocktail. And they’re less likely to be knocked over. Cheers!

3. Round Beaded Placemats, set of two, £38; Seville Napkins, set of four, £25, The White Company

3 Beaded Placemats Set of 2 £38 wth Seveille Napkin Set of 4 £25 digi

Glitzy and elegant, pairing silver beaded placemats with crisp, white linen always looks impressive – but it’s the little touches that go a long way, too. A starry silver gift tag or tree decoration tied to the napkin with some fresh eucalyptus leaves makes a wonderful statement… and so does the aroma.

4. Artificial Christmas Swag with Red Berries and Pinecones (21 inches), £7.99, Homescapes

4 a aArtificial Christmas Swag with Red Berries and Pinecones 21 Inches

Swags and garlands can transform a tired table setting into something Insta-worthy. Swathes of faux flowers, berries and foliage can be placed along the centre of the table, tied around the base of storm lanterns and used to decorate an overhead chandelier.

5. Aswathi Tablecloth, Napkins & Tote Bag Set, £195; Short Tortoiseshell Glass Vase, £50; set of four Lavaux Glass Goblets – Crème de Menthe, £55; Rydal Leaf Hurricane Candle Holder, £70, all OKA

5 OKA UK Festive Tablescape (2) digi

Something a little different – and investment pieces for sure – but this carefully curated mix of dinnerware and homeware looks luxe, and mixes colourful classics with a touch of vintage. Eclectic, evergreen and exotic.

6. Avie Aura Gold Finish Cutlery, 16 pieces, £55, Homebodydecor

5a Avie Aura Gold Cutlery 16 Piece digi

Gold cutlery not only looks glamorous but will update everything – it’s both covetable and practical. Even everyday dinnerware will look fetching when it’s framed by this contemporary gold set. Includes four knives, forks, spoons and teaspoons, and made from strong stainless steel in a gold finish.

7. Small Paper Christmas Trees, from £10.50 each (available in small and large), Graham & Green

6 Small Paper Christmas Trees from Graham and Green digi

Sometimes less is more, and these eco-friendly paper Christmas trees add height and texture, without being over the top. Stunning on a palette of paired-back wood, think about placing at various heights along the entire length of the table for subtle touches of colour.

8. Etched Mirrored Glass Palm Tree Coasters, £4.95 each; Place Mats, £14.50 each, Graham & Green

Graham and Green digi

If you normally escape to a place in the sun, this palm tree design could inspire an exotic fantasy theme. Style the coasters with pineapple candleholders and for a playful twist, place dried berry fruits in mussel shells – or forage for some beach table décor among your summer dining accessories – and everything will flicker beautifully in the mirrored reflection.

9. Gold Multi Tea Light Holder, £45, Graham & Green

10 Gold Multi Tea Light Holder from Graham and Green £45 digi

A wonderful statement piece on the festive table, this tea light holder has space for nine candles and the base can be garnished with a sprig of holly and fir. Contrasting tea lights either side will add maximum impact.

10. TruGlow Chapel Candle Trio, £44.99, Lights4Fun

11 lights4fun_1241855 digi

When you don’t want to festoon the table with real or scented candlelight, Lights4Fun is a one-stop shop for all your glimmer and glow. With three varying heights and up to 600 hours of illumination, these LEDs are the brightest idea for kid-friendly, festive flames.

11. Christmas Dinner Set in Decorated Porcelain, 18 pieces, £124.36, Viadurini

12 Christmas Dinner Set in Decorated Porcelain 18 Pieces – digi

Favouring Christmas jumpers over partywear, think how striking this Scandi-themed dinner service will look when the family gathers round the table. And with everyone hoping to get snowed in, you can make it feel really rustic with an assortment of pine cones, recycled, mismatched glassware and green foliage in a mason jar. Dishwasher safe and microwave-friendly.

12. Cake Stand – Geese, £39.95 (was £49.95), Annabel James

13 Festive Geese Cake Stand (2) digi

A flaming Christmas pud will look much more eye-catching when it’s on a cake stand, especially one decorated with stars and sparkles. Look a little closer, and there’ll be geese in party hats when you slice into the rich, boozy centre.