Could scents be exactly what our homes need right now?

Scent has the power to alter moods, awaken the senses or soothe us into a cloud of calm. A quick whiff of certain fragrances can transport us back to palm-lined beaches, walks through pine forests, or childhood Sunday roasts – and right now, could it help us through these tough pandemic days too?

There are lots of ways we can tap into the power of fragrance in the home. As well as enhancing the connection we feel with our space – which is more important than ever right now – our mental wellbeing can benefit.

Lighting a candle, or putting a few drops of essential oil on a pillow, are simple yet intentional acts of self-care that serve as daily reminders that while we can’t control all the ‘big stuff’ going on, we can invite seeds of harmony into our hearts and homes.

Tailor different scents to different needsWe all know aromatherapy is useful for relaxation, but it can also help us feel revived and energised. Think about your specific needs right now: are you struggling to calm racing worries? Is it your concentration and motivation that could do with a boost?

“Especially with what we’ve been going through since last March, it’s so important to try and find that balance between reducing stress and anxiety, but at the same time, maybe stimulating parts of the home that are now your office,” says aromatherapist and reflexologist Nina Lipman (‘Nina’s Natural Clinic’ on Facebook and @ninasnaturalclinic on Instagram).

TODO: define component type factbox

While many scents can have universal appeal for the effects they conjure, Lipman says it can be “highly individual too”, so you might want to experiment a bit to find your best match. “I always think of scent as being similar to musical notes,” says Lipman. “Different musical notes really resonate with the spirit, but it might be different ones for different people, and I feel it’s exactly the same with smells.

“Some people like the higher-note smells, like citrus, when they need to feel calm and soothed, and they may find the traditionally calming smells very invigorating. So try different things and see what resonates for you.”

Spark up some energyWhen it comes to boosting your morning motivation and firing up your ‘work brain’, oil diffusers and scented candles can make great additions to your working-from-home kit.

“Certain scents can really help with stimulation and energising,” says Lipman. “Lemongrass or lemon can be very refreshing and energising, for example. Peppermint is also really good for clarity and focus.”

TODO: define component type factbox

If you want something a bit in between – perhaps you need a nudge with concentration, but also want something to help keep anxiety levels in check while you work – Lipman says there are some great “multi-functional” fragrances. She suggests trying some “softer, sweeter smells, such as orange and tangerine – these are very good for reducing anxiety and stress, and they have a lovely fresh citrus smell”. Others may prefer something deeper and woodier; perhaps frankincense, pine or cedar.

Comfort and calmAt the other end of the scale, lavender is perhaps the most popular option when it comes to scents which are super-soothing for later in the day. “Lavender resonates with most people as a relaxing scent,” says Lipman, who’d “definitely recommend it” for anyone struggling with sleep. “As a candle or in a bath, or a few drops on your pillow to help induce relaxation before sleep. Ylang-ylang can also be very calming and soothing, and vanilla. A blend of those three could be perfect.”

Switching modes and creating zones

Young mixed race woman working with a laptop at a table at home

As many of us continue to spend so much time at home, using fragrance could also be a handy way to compartmentalise your day and create clear ‘zones’ between work and relaxation. Just as tidying away your laptop when you clock-off sends a signal to your brain that it’s time to shift gear, lighting a different candle or switching up the scent in the space could become part of this ritual.

This could be especially helpful if your home is on the cramped side, and you’re using your bedroom, sofa or dining table to work from. A ‘mode-switching’ scent could be used as a marker to reclaim that area, once the working day’s done.

Memory lane

It’s well known that scent and memory are closely linked in the brain – so perhaps you could tap into this and pick a fragrance that has very positive associations for you? I like woody scents that conjure cabins and trees, or something that reminds me of being by the sea.

Lipman says right now, for anyone struggling with health anxiety, scents commonly associated with anti-viral and sanitising properties can be very reassuring. “Things like tea tree oil, eucalyptus and peppermint oil,” she says. “Our brain automatically goes onto the word ‘sanitising’, so there is something very reassuring in that, if people are really feeling that anxiety.”

Shop scents…

Sunflowers Boxed Scented Candle £12.75

Gisela Graham Boxed Scented Candle – Sunflowers, £10.99 (shop.giselagraham.co.uk)

Driftwood – Join Luxury Essential Oil Botanical Room Diffuser

Driftwood – Join Luxury Essential Oil Botanical Room Diffuser, £27 (joinstorelondon.co.uk)

Langkawi 2

Langkawi Scented Candle by Crosskey Avenue, £39 (crosskeyavenue.com)

Calming Lavender Herbal Sleep Sachet

Calming Lavender Herbal Sleep Sachet, £9.30 (wearthlondon.com)

SUPERCHARGE The Muses London Natural Wax Candle

The Muses London Supercharge Candle, £45 (themuseslondon.co.uk)

CASA Aroma Diffuser - Rose Pink

CASA Aroma Diffuser – Rose Pink, £109 (limelace.co.uk)