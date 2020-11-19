Check out these top Christmas tree themes for 2020

The tree is always a focal point for seasonal settings – and this year you might want to shake it up a bit. If ever there was a time to let your festive spirit run wild (without breaking the bank, of course), this is surely it.

Take your pick from ‘baubilicious’ neon brights, a fashionable blend of blushing pink and gold, or a magical deep-in-the-forest, snow-inspired look. We’ve rounded up three key trends, with advice from the experts on how to create them – so you don’t end up tangled in tinsel or baffled by baubles.

Here’s three star Christmas tree themes for 2020…

1. Neon brights

funkytreeuse

Want something fun yet stylish to suit a more modern scheme? Traditional Christmas decorations simply don’t suit sleek contemporary settings. Instead, take it technicolour and turn up the festive funk.

“Our Pop Art theme is about experimenting with colours and being as brave and bold as you dare,” enthuses Jason Billings-Cray, Christmas buyer at John Lewis.

“It’s inspired by the experimental Pop Art movement, which emerged in the Fifties and Sixties. Abstract themes, reflective surfaces of polished stainless steel and mirror-like pieces of work are key ingredients. Our collection plays with light and colour through glass effects, foils and beading.”

decscomp

Top tip: Add impact with neon lights, metallics and sequins, and fun multi-coloured wreaths.

2. Think pink

pinktreeuse

Chic and understated, with its on-trend palette of soft pink, gold and hints of teal, this look will appeal to those who like their settings fashionably seasonal.

“Our Renaissance theme draws on classical references from ornate frescoes, but updated in a contemporary way with the use of feathers, velvet and pearls,” says Billings-Cray.

“That artistic movement was characterised by sculpture and decorative arts, with references to literature and music throughout, which are reflected in bejewelled tree decorations – from cherubs and harps, to sea creatures and birds,” he adds.

“The colour palette includes soft pinks and builds through to blues and greens with hints of metallic gold.”

pinkcomp

Top tip: Pastel-coloured accessories, luxurious embroidered fabrics and faux fur will perfectly complement this subtle, elegant look. Embellish a mantelpiece with garlands, beads and foliage sprays in the same colour palette.

3. Ice cool

HyperFocal: 0

“Our Snowfall and Sparkles collection has a celebratory feel, with a touch of sparkle and grown-up glamour,” says Lynsey Abbott, Christmas buyer, Dobbies Garden Centres.

“Decorations include a mix of bright white matte and iridescent glass, with feathers and mirroring details. Creating an effervescent backdrop for cocktails and canapes, this icy cool theme will soon have you dreaming of a white Christmas.”

Alternatively, if you want to create more a traditional forest scene, Dobbies has an Enchanted Forest collection available in stores, which includes Bristle Owl Decoration, £4.99; Matt Glitter Ribbed Green Glass Bauble, £3.99; Snowflake Glass Bauble, £3.99. These go perfectly with a Dobbies’ Premium Nordmann Fir Cut Tree, £49.99 (6-7ft).

whitecomp

Top tip: To create a balanced tree that’s visually pleasing, buy baubles in sets of three, six or 12, and add these on first in a ‘Z’ shape. Hang larger baubles closer to the centre of the tree to give more depth, and use small ones towards the end of the branches. Around 80 baubles is ideal for a 7.5ft tree.