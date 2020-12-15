The Challenge champion Jenny West talks fitness, food and online trolls

Body builder, personal trainer, and glamorous online fitness star, Jenny West has enjoyed success through honing her body and mind to endure physical and mental challenges.

The 34-year-old, who first found fame competing in ITV2 reality show, Survival of the Fittest in 2018, recently claimed victory in the latest gruelling series of MTV show The Challenge: Total Madness. For the final she trekked 12 miles through freezing, knee-deep snow up an Austrian mountain.

TODO: define component type factbox

Here, West opens up about coping with hurtful trolling, why she insists on keeping it ‘real’ with unedited images on social media, and how guinea pigs are key to her wellbeing…

How did your fitness career begin?

TODO: define component type factbox

“By chance. I went to the gym with a friend and tried a weights class nine years ago and I fell in love with it instantly. Feeling mentally and physically so powerful and unstoppable after a session was addictive. I’m naturally sporty and knew I wanted to work in fitness from then on. I qualified as a personal trainer and started competing in national bodybuilding competitions.

“As a teenager I was very self-conscious about my body because I was never a ‘skinny’ type. I’ve since learnt I’m naturally a ‘mesomorph’ physical type, which means I have a higher than average muscle development and I’ve always been incredibly strong. I’m very proud of my shape now and how I’ve worked and developed it.”

What does your normal exercise regime look like?

TODO: define component type factbox

“Weight training every day – lifting around 100 to 120kg – because I love it so much. I also do five yoga sessions a week and occasionally treat myself to spa sessions where I have massages, swim and chill out [Covid restrictions allowing]. It’s about keeping things varied and balanced for me.

“Taking part in The Challenge: Total Madness means intensive training and then a lot of time spent away filming the competition. That keeps me very fit so I haven’t competed in bodybuilding since I’ve taken part, but I hope to return to that in the future.”

What’s the secret to your amazing glutes?

TODO: define component type factbox

“It can takes years to grow your glutes to the size you want, so you need to be patient. I would say ensure that you’re lifting heavy enough – with good technique – so the muscle has a chance to grow. I train my glutes every three to four days.

“Allow the muscles to recover but don’t leave too long between your workouts. I also incorporate a lot of single leg exercises into my glute training, like walking barbell lunges, Bulgarian split squats and static lunges.”

How have you coped with the online trolling and bullying you’ve received about your appearance?

TODO: define component type factbox

“Social media can be negative as well as hugely positive. When I got a TV profile I started to get abuse. I’ve had to adapt and toughen up, and stupid comments nowadays usually don’t affect me. I’m much better able to deal with it, but I feel it’s sad I’ve had to learn to do that.

“Reading comments like, ‘You look disgusting,’ or, ‘You look like a man, it’s so weird,’ and, ‘Give up weights, they’re making you look ugly,’ is very, very upsetting and soul-destroying.

“Someone messaged me recently and said, ‘You look great, it doesn’t matter to me you are less feminine with your shape!’ It’s all so thoughtless, unkind and wrong. I don’t regard myself as being less feminine than any other woman.”

How do you hope to inspire people?

TODO: define component type factbox

“I hope to show people that being healthy and getting fit can give you such positive mental benefits. Even though bodybuilding’s about how you look, I realised early on what really counts is how you feel inside.

“The positive mental benefits far outweighed the physical benefits of changing my body to what it is now.

“I’m a naturally caring person and it makes me so happy when people tell me I’ve helped them. Recently, a woman told me she’d always hated her body but now she was learning to love it thanks to me. That’s truly the best feeling in the world. I love the look on clients’ faces when they hit a new weight or speed or achieve a weight loss goal. It’s so rewarding and reminds me why I do this for my job.”

Do you feel there’s too much focus on appearance and ‘perfect’ images on social media?

TODO: define component type factbox

“Yes totally. I always try to be open and honest about how I’ve achieved a certain look. I show how posing in flattering lighting can transform someone in an image, so people don’t get unrealistic ideas or expectations.

“I find it so frustrating that women are always being told they must fit this or that bracket. It’s so silly that we put so much emphasis on how we look, as if it’s the most important thing and it really isn’t.

“After all, no-one ever chooses a friend because they’re a certain size or has thin legs. People actually don’t remember you for how you look, they remember how you make them feel, and your personal inner qualities.”

You and your twin sister, Lucy have created the fitness brand The West Twins – are you close?

TODO: define component type factbox

“We come from a big family and have seven other siblings and we’re all close, but Lucy and I share so many interests, so we’ve got a real bond.”

What is your diet?

“I eat a varied diet of nutritionally dense food, but I don’t deny myself junk food if I fancy it. I think the idea of ‘cheat’ days really encourages bingeing, and a negative mindset towards food. In my book, it’s key to have a healthy relationship with food – don’t cut anything out, just eat mindfully, and aim for a ratio of 80% healthy food and 20% food you fancy.”

How do you look after your wellbeing?

TODO: define component type factbox

“I’ve learnt to be my own Number One fan and to be kind to myself. It’s all too easy to be harsh and judgemental on ourselves and succumb to stress, which just wastes time. As I’ve found out, there are plenty of people out there who are happy to knock you down, so it’s important not to do that to yourself.

“Nowadays I ensure I stay close to my family and genuine friends who love me, and I’m quite decisive about discarding anyone who’s toxic, doesn’t lift me up or have my back.

“[And] this will probably ruin my reputation, but I have four guinea pigs and love chilling out in the evening with them! I turn off social media and my mobile, zone out and do huge complicated jigsaws! I also enjoy reading about English and European history.”

Follow Jenny West’s journey at instagram.com/jenniferwestofficial.