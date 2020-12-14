9 reasons to actually be sad your work Christmas party has been cancelled

Your office Christmas party has been cancelled – yay! No worrying about getting so drunk you tell your boss you’ve always hated them, and then snogging Darren from accounts, who you’ve also always hated…

But while the office Christmas bash does have its downsides, there’s a lot we’ll miss about getting sozzled with our colleagues and dancing the night away with people we usually – in normal years – only see across a desk. All that fun really isn’t going to happen if your Christmas party is on Zoom.

Here’s a few reasons why we’re sad coronavirus has cancelled work Christmas shenanigans…

1. You won’t get to showcase the ‘real’ youThe office Christmas party is the one chance you get all year to show your colleagues (many of whom you quite like) the real you when you let your hair down; not the you who sits behind a desk on their best behaviour all the time.

2. Where else will you get wear that gorgeous sparkly dress?

Glittery dresses are mandatory at the office Christmas bash, aren’t they? Yours will just have to gather dust for another year now. Sigh.

3. Getting ready in the office loos was such a laughIt’s pretty much office Christmas party tradition that everyone crams into the work toilets beforehand to put on some slap and change into those sparkly dresses. Leaning over the sink applying lippy at the same time as your boss was a real leveller…

4. It’s normally your big chance to speak to that cute guy/girl from salesHaving a few drinks was going to give you the confidence to actually spark up a conversation with that pleasing-on-the-eye colleague you’ve seen but never spoken to, but would love to get to know better.

5. It’s always more fun than you expectYou might not always have looked forward to the office Christmas party, but you were invariably glad you went – if only because it reminded you that your colleagues (some of them at least) are actually quite a good laugh.

6. You’ll miss the gossip at the office the next day

Too much drinking means there’s always something to gossip about the morning after – and even if there weren’t any drunken snogs, it’s almost guaranteed someone said or did something they shouldn’t have done, and it’s all round the office the next day. Although that’s only good fun if you’re not the one everyone’s talking about…

7. The free bar was always a bonusIt doesn’t happen at all office parties, sadly, but some people have employers generous enough to put on a free bar at Christmas. It’s a devastating blow that you can’t help yourself to as much prosecco as you can drink without having to fork out a penny.

8. You really fancied a dance

Your colleagues will now never know you morph into a Dancing Queen once you hit the floor after a few bevvies. You were dying to show them your moves. And you’ve missed dancing so much this year…

9. And what about the singing?There’s nothing quite so much fun as tunelessly singing (shouting?): “I could’ve been someone – well so could anyone!” to Fairytale Of New York with everyone at the end of a great night. Oh well, you’ll just have to sing it even louder next year.