8 things you’ll understand if you’ve moved house during the pandemic

When even sitting with a friend on a bench isn’t really allowed, moving house presents something of a challenge.

If you’re keeping the same set of co-habitants, the problems are a bit more administrative, but if you’re moving not only houses but households, you’re navigating a host of social, technical and legal difficulties. Here are a few things you’ll understand if you’ve moved house mid-pandemic…

1. Moving in lockdown is strange

Moving house can feel surreal, and living through a pandemic is definitely surreal, so combining the two feels like a trip to a secondary reality. The moment you move in, you’re stuck there – plonked down in an unfamiliar environment that will be your constant companion as you readjust. It’s not bad per se, it’s just… odd.

domestic tabby cat wearing face protective mask and hiding at parcel. delivery and moving concept.

2. It’s a good idea to have the ‘Covid conversation’ early

Whether it’s public transport, handwashing practices, or time spent in the local supermarket, you really don’t want co-habitants side-eyeing each other during this already trying time.

There aren’t many things that can burn down a house dynamic as quickly as Covid-related disagreements. Best get on the same page fast.

3. You may not really know your new area

There was a time when you ranked potential areas by their bars, restaurants and gyms. If you enjoyed a winter move, the reality is probably cold, empty streets seen on snatched walks during darkening evenings. It’s a little bit eerie…

4. You have to be open to change

Estate agents are not always known for their flexibility, but right now if you’re putting dates in the diary, you’d best be using a pencil. Positive test results and self-isolation notifications can strike at almost any time, and are a far greater cause for concern than delaying the moving van.

There are great big ‘ifs’ hanging over every mid-Covid move – if the tenants still can, if the movers still can, if the world is still turning…

5. You have to plan moving day really carefully

The transition from one legal household to another is currently riven with risks. Handwashing isn’t readily available in the back of a moving van, and only meticulous planning can keep the operation safe and smooth. In times gone by, you could recruit friends and family to help shift heavier possessions, but now that chest of drawers is on you. Prepare to spend your first day in the new place feeling sore.

Estate agent showing around couple, all in masks

6. You can’t really get to know the neighbours

You can nod vaguely from a distance in the driveway and/or hallway, but don’t expect any welcome baskets or tours of the local area. Maybe you can invite them to your housewarming party. In August. Which may have to be rescheduled.

7. The problems may still be quite mundane

The more things change, the more at least a few things stay the same. In flat-shares, fire and brimstone could be falling from the sky and the house chat would still fixate on the fact that Brenda’s dirty dishes have sat in the sink for three days. Take solace in the silliness. If your biggest problem right now is enforcing the cleaning rota, you’re probably doing alright.

8. You might not even have seen the house

Outlandish, yes, but genuinely possible. Most estate agents have made video viewings available, and if you’re seeing lots of properties, it’s quite likely they won’t all have been in person.