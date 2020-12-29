7 uplifting moments in 2020 to remember – there really were some

It’s certainly been a year to remember, albeit one many would like to forget.

But where there’s bad, there’s still a little bit of good to be found. A global pandemic and life under lockdown has challenged us in ways we never thought possible, coupled with getting to grips with the new normal – it’s inspired many of us to find happiness and joy (much) closer to home.

Sure, we’re still dreaming of a fresh start sometime in 2021, and an end to social distancing on epic proportions. However, you can’t deny there have been some moments, lessons and inspirational achievements that have helped pull us through 2020. Remember this lot…

1. The NHS clap

Coronavirus – Thu May 28, 2020 (PA Archive)

We took to the streets to salute our NHS heroes, religiously every Thursday at 8pm during the first lockdown. Armed with pots and pans, we clapped for those working on the frontline and it really brought people together.

2. Extraordinary fundraising efforts

Footballer Marcus Rashford has played a blinder on and off the field this year, rallying people in aid of ending child food poverty, and taking the UK government to task in the process.

Also a legend in his own lifetime, we applaud you Captain Sir Tom Moore. Proving age is just a number and knighted by the Queen, he’s now building an army of hope for the lonely through The Captain Tom Foundation.“I’m not done yet, not by a long chalk,” he said. “We have to keep going.”

3. Taking to two wheels

TODO: define component type factbox

Many of us discovered the joy of cycling, our bikes becoming our preferred mode of transport and boy do we love it! The freedom, the fresh air, the exercise, and chance to get the whole family involved. And with limited traffic and more cycle lanes, we feel safer on the streets too.

4. Learning to bake

TODO: define component type factbox

Thanks to more time on our hands and The Great British Bake Off, we’ve been inspired to bake like never before. Posh patisserie, fluffy sponges and chocolate banana breads have become our nirvana… and there’s no going back now.

5. Grand prix victory for Hamilton

TODO: define component type factbox

Lewis Hamilton becoming the most successful Formula 1 driver of all time and clinching his seventh Formula 1 title (and equalling Michael Schumacher) was a dream come true for the Mercedes driver, British motor racing and his legions of fans around the world. His work supporting Black Lives Matter, alongside drivers (as well as people across the sporting world, particularly football) taking a knee has been incredibly powerful, moving and important too.

6. Birth of a rare baby rhino in captivity

TODO: define component type factbox

The arrival of an eastern black rhino at Chester Zoo sparked a global celebration, as fewer than 1,000 now remain on the planet. Baby calf (a girl) and mum are said to be doing well and luckily for us, the birth was caught on the zoo’s CCTV.

7. Pink prosecco became a thing

Rose prosecco lifestyle

A first for Italian fizz… after a lot of red tape and change in Italian law, pink prosecco has finally hit the shelves and it’s gorgeous! Worth the wait, think of all the fresh, peachy flavours we love, but with a summery, red berry fruit note (it’s a blend of the glera grape and pinot noir) creating a prosecco with real panache. Cheers to a new chapter!