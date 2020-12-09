7 signs you’ve become obsessed with having baths

No matter how dreary and dark it is outside, or how depressed you’re feeling about the state of the world, there’s nothing quite like a long soak in a warm bath to lift the spirits.

But is it possible to become a bit too reliant on the relaxing powers of a bubble bath? How can you tell when you’re in a codependent relationship with your tub?

Here are some sure signs you’re obsessed with baths…

1. You’ve perfected your tub routine

After the amount of time you’ve spent in the tub lately, you’ve got bathing down to a fine art.

You know exactly how far to turn the hot and cold taps to create the ideal warm-but-not-too-hot water temperature. You’ve calculated the precise dosage of bubble bath, oil or Epsom salt needed (depending on your mood that day) and you know exactly how long you can soak before your fingers and toes turn to prunes.

2. A bath is the highlight of your day

Back view of the feet of the young woman in bath with foam and candles

You thought you might have grown bored of baths after a while, but no, they never stop being delightful. You start getting exciting about your evening soak around lunchtime, and find yourself rushing through dinner so you can have more time in the tub.

3. It’s your go-to source of stress relief

hrk8ehR4lCZ27FtjPA giphy.gif" alt="Relaxing Season 5 GIF by Friends - Find & Share on GIPHY" srcset="https://media4.giphy.com/media/hrk8ehR4lCZ27FtjPA/giphy.gif 480w, https://media4.giphy.com/media/hrk8ehR4lCZ27FtjPA/giphy.gif?w=320 320w, https://media4.giphy.com/media/hrk8ehR4lCZ27FtjPA/giphy.gif?w=480 480w" sizes="(max-width: 480px) 100vw, 480px">

Bad day at work? Have a bath. Partner stressing you out? Have a bath. Kids driving you crazy? Have bath. Wish the pandemic was over? Have – you guessed it – a bath.

Something magic happens when you sink down into the warm water – your troubles seem to melt away. To be fair, the accompanying glass of wine probably helps too.

4. You’ve forgotten what showering feels like

Standing up while washing yourself? Why on earth would anyone want to do that? You can’t remember the last time you turned on the shower, and you don’t plan on doing it again anytime soon.

5. You feel a bit guilty about the water use

You have to admit there’s one little thing that makes you wonder whether you should be taking so many baths. You know that filling the tub uses, on average, more water than a shower, which isn’t great for the environment.

But you rationalise it by telling yourself your hour-long soaks use less water than an hour-long shower, so that’s OK, right?

6. You have more than one bath a day

Some people think a long, hot soak should be saved for the end of the day, to get you relaxed and ready for bed. Those people have not discovered the joy of a morning tub. Or a mid-afternoon bath. Or an after-work dip. They are missing out – big time.

7. You hate it if anyone messes with your bathing set-up

Life GIF by VH1 - Find & Share on GIPHY" srcset="https://media4.giphy.com/media/B1EFR6aJVdaT9BwVWv/giphy.gif 480w, https://media4.giphy.com/media/B1EFR6aJVdaT9BwVWv/giphy.gif?w=320 320w, https://media4.giphy.com/media/B1EFR6aJVdaT9BwVWv/giphy.gif?w=480 480w" sizes="(max-width: 480px) 100vw, 480px">

Having perfected your bathing routine, you get very annoyed indeed if someone in your household dares to mess with it, or prevents you from getting into the bathroom at the time you specifically stated you wanted to have a bath.

You know exactly how much bubble bath is left in the bottle, how many lavender bath fizzers are in the pot and how far down your Diptyque Baies candle has burned. Heaven help anyone who gets their grubby paws on your precious bathing accoutrements.