5 sustainable homeware brands to follow on Instagram
When it comes to creating a harmonious haven, seeking out eco-friendly brands and suppliers who use traditional skills is the perfect backdrop for sustainable living.
Here’s how to bring beauty and utility to your home, with a clear conscience…
1. The Future Kept
Scandi-style is fused with modern rustic in this carefully curated collection of ethically sourced products for the home. From artisan ceramics to hand woven blankets, The Future Kept mixes style, simplicity and sustainable design ideas to inspire a more eco-friendly lifestyle, with 1% of all sales donated to environmental non-profits.
2. Ashley & Co
Recognising traditional techniques and our desire for stylish scent with excellent eco credentials, New Zealand-based brand Ashley & Co create all manner of scented products, from diffusers to hand wash and cleaning products. Their Waxed Perfume candles (priced £44) are individually hand-poured using 100% natural biodegradable wax with an unbleached cotton wick, and the vessel is recyclable.
3. The Small Home
The Small Home prides itself on its capsule collection of artisan products from small, socially responsible producers. More like a lifestyle store, their conscious assemblage of aesthetically pleasing products has created a cult following. Hero pieces include their super cosy, handmade women’s sheepskin moccasins and hand-woven knotted mats in all our favourite sorbet shades.
4. Nkuku
Named after a village in Zambia, Nkuku is the brainchild of Devon based couple Ali and Alex Cooke who first developed their eco-friendly products after a year-long trip round the world. Today, they source everything from furniture using sustainable and reclaimed materials to statement lighting, handmade tableware, recyclable glassware and home office gifts. As an added bonus, you can read about the stories behind the artisans they work with on the Nkuku website for more interior inspiration.
5. Collective Stories
Inspired by ethical craftmanship and considerate design, Collective Stories combines authentic techniques and raw materials to produce contemporary pieces for every room in the house. Objects of desire include their Buri Buri natural brooms (currently on sale, priced £22.40) which can be used as wall art, Parallel cushion with co-ordinating runner and hand-woven storage baskets for paired-back, modern living.