5 easy ways to add value to your property before selling

After spending so much time at home in 2020, many of us have been inspired to consider moving – whether in search of more space, room for a home office, or perhaps a complete relocation to somewhere more rural.

Before you get too cosy in your new imagined 2021 property however, there’s the matter of selling the one you already live in.

Making your home as appealing as possible to buyers always seems like a good idea – but you may well not want, or indeed have, the option to spend too much time or money on revamping it.

So, how can you make your property more appealing without needing heaps of time and cash? Here, Sam Mitchell, CEO of online estate agent Strike.co.uk, shares some simple and budget-friendly tips…

1. Start small

People often underestimate how much value small tweaks can add to their home. Making your home look as clean and appealing as possible is key and achieving this could be as simple as a fresh lick of paint, or resealing in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Think about what your potential buyer wants to see when they walk into your home. Remember, they’re more likely to notice the small details that you’ve got used to. No one wants to see cracks in the ceiling and plasterwork, loose tiles or dripping taps!

These small DIY improvements won’t cost a huge amount but will create a good overall impression among buyers.

2. Smarten up spare space

One of the main reasons people are looking to move right now is in search of extra space – so keep this in mind when preparing your home to sell.

If you have a spare room, use it wisely. Think about who your buyer might be and what they will be looking for. For example, are they looking for a family home with lots of bedrooms? Or is a home office a better way to show the space off?

Home office space is a top priority for buyers (iStock/PA)

Research from Strike recently found that a home office is the top priority for a quarter of movers, in light of changing work circumstances. You could easily convey the idea of a home office with a chair and desk or small table, so buyers can see the potential of the room.

Those with a bigger budget and more time could consider converting spare loft space.

3. Focus on your kerb appeal

Although you’re not supposed to judge a book by its cover, that doesn’t apply with home viewings – as first impressions are crucial.

Your front door is a great place to start. It could be as simple as cleaning it to make it look as good as new, or maybe even a fresh lick of paint. Polishing any metal fixtures and removing rust is another quick trick to freshen your front door.

The garden is also a deciding factor for many buyers, so put some work into it this winter to show it off to its full potential. Cutting the grass, raking any leaves, weeding and cleaning pathways or patios could really make a difference to your kerb appeal.

4. Be energy efficient

With environmental issues high up in many people’s minds, buyers are increasingly looking for homes which include green features. Some people find the idea of making their home more energy efficient daunting – they assume it will cost a lot or just be more effort. Luckily, small changes can be made that won’t cost a fortune.

Using energy saving bulbs, stopping drafts around doors and windows or adding some insulation to your loft are all easy ways to make your home greener. If you want to try bigger changes and you do have the budget, installing double glazed windows not only reduces heating bills, but could add value to your home.

5. Boost your bathroom

It is easy to overlook the difference a clean bathroom can make. But having a bathroom that is free of limescale and mould, looking fresh and hygienic, is going to be worth your time.

It often doesn’t take too much effort to remove limescale and re-seal or re-grout around showers, baths and sinks, but it can vastly improve the appeal of a bathroom. If you don’t want to get your hands dirty, replacing the shower curtain will elevate the room, or if your budget allows, adding a glass screen is a simple and effective way of giving the room a different look.

Last but not least, if your bathroom is small, adding a mirror could help make it look larger and brighter – an idea that could also work in other rooms around the house. You could always borrow a few mirrors to place around the home rather than buying them.