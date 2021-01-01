12 simple eco resolutions to make in 2021

The idea of climate change can be so staggeringly overwhelming sometimes, that ignoring it can feel like the least stressful option.

But if anything, 2020 has certainly made us take stock and consider the sustainability of how we live our lives. And there are small things we can all do to make a difference.

With a new year upon us, and a planet to help protect, consider a few of these green resolutions for 2021…

1. Switch your energy provider. So many companies now offer affordable, renewable gas and electric. Take the time to do a quick online comparison – you might even save some cash.

2. Start composting. There is a surprising amount of joy to be found in shredding egg boxes and chopping up banana skins. Your garden soil will thank you for it.

3. Buy bamboo socks. Or organic cotton T-shirts. Or jumpers made using recycled yarn. Or support fashion brands championing eco practices.

4. Refill your shampoo and conditioner. It makes you feel good, supports independent stores, and reduces plastic waste.

5. Swap don’t shop. And hire pieces of kit – like lawnmowers and drills – where you can. So many community hubs now offer this kind of service, which helps reduce electrical waste.

6. Do your climate research. Education is vital if we’re to change our ways. Read up on the environmental issues we face, and share what you discover.

7. Commit to meat-free Mondays. Or go meat free multiple days a week. Flexitarianism is the future.

8. Cycle more. Walk more. Drive less. You know the drill.

9. Recycle better. Not sure whether your local recycling takes different types of plastics? Check. If they don’t? Ask why. And find out where you can take it instead.

10. Feed the birds. With so many native species on the decline, supporting the birds in your garden, or on your balcony, with seeds and water, can really help boost numbers.

11. Build a hedgehog house. These struggling little guys need shelter, protection and a reliable food source, so set a little space aside for them.

12. Plant a tree. Or support a community tree-planting scheme. They provide habitat for wildlife, improve our air, and support soil and biodiversity. And they’re majestic.