Liam Gallagher re-schedules free gig for NHS workers for May 2021
Liam Gallagher has announced his free gig for NHS workers will now take place on May 23, 2021 having been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ex-Oasis singer had initially been due to perform at The 02 Arena on October 29 having announced the concert back in April.
But as the coronavirus rate has failed to fall to an appropriate level for the government to allow live events to return with crowds, Gallagher has been forced to push it back by seven months.
Scottish rock band Primal Scream will support Gallagher in London.
Speaking previously about his decision to play the gig, he said: "It’s an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s The O2.
"They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them. LG x."
Other artists to have announced free gigs for NHS workers include Rick Astley, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbot, Manic Street Preachers and The Script.
Gallagher is expected to play a mixture of Oasis hits as well as his solo music, which he released the second album of last year.
Oasis broke up in 2009 after a fight between Liam and his brother Noel, who was the lead singer and principle songwriter for the band.