Manchester United manager Casey Stoney has stressed the importance of the language used in the Rainbow Laces campaign.

Stoney, 38, who publicly acknowledged she was gay six years ago, honed in on what she takes specific offence to, namely the word ‘acceptance’.

Stoney has established herself as one of the best coaches in football (EMPICS Sport)

"I don't like the word 'acceptance''," she told Sky Sports. "Why should my life have to be accepted?

"It's almost like I have to be accepted by society, and it's not the right word to use if we are talking about equality, and human rights, and just loving another human being.

"For me, it should be the most normal thing in the world.

"The language we use is really important, because we live in a world where anybody can say anything on social media, and young people use different language to what I do, now that I'm older.

"So they throw certain terms around - the word 'gay' in a derogatory way.

"They probably don't know they're doing it, but I don't think it makes people feel like they're in an environment where they can be themselves, feel safe, and be who they are."

Stoney’s Manchester United side, who are undefeated and top of the Women’s Super League table after eight games, will show their support for the Rainbow Laces campaign at their game against Reading on Sunday.

The men’s team will also do the same at the Manchester Derby this evening.