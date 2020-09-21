Popstar Lady Gaga has revealed her struggles with mental health, saying she ‘hated being famous’.

The 34 year-old said that she had to find herself again after ‘Lady Gaga’ became her ‘biggest enemy’.

She said: “My biggest enemy is 'Lady Gaga', that's what I was thinking. My biggest enemy is her.”

The star rose to fame in 2008 and after years in the limelight she said her mental health was so bad to the point she was thinking about suicide ‘every day’.

“You can't go to the grocery store now. If you go to dinner with your family somebody comes to the table, you can’t have dinner with your family without it being about you, it’s always about you. All the time it's about you,” she told CBS Sunday Morning.

"I hated being famous, I hated being a star, I felt exhausted and used up.

“It's not always easy if you have mental issues to let other people see. I used to show, I used to self-harm, I used to say, ‘Look I cut myself, see I’m hurting.’ Because I didn’t think anyone could see because mental health, it’s invisible.”

Referring to her new album Chromatica, she added: “There's not one song on that record that's not true. Not one. I totally gave up on myself.”

Gaga, who is famous for hits Born This Way, Poker Face and Bad Romance, also said that her piano had at one point ‘ruined her life’.

She said: "This is the piano I've had for so many years. I've written so many songs on this piano. And I think: 'Oh my gosh, it's so special, this piano, I love this piano.' I don't know how to explain," she said. “I went from looking at this piano and thinking: 'You ruined my life!' I was like: 'You made me Lady Gaga. My biggest enemy is Lady Gaga!”

But she has since learned to ‘love’ herself again and that she doesn’t ‘hate Lady Gaga anymore’.

Gaga added: “Now, I look at this piano and I go: 'Oh, my God. My piano! My piano that I love so much! My piano that lets me speak. My piano that lets me make poetry. My piano, that's mine!”