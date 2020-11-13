Kylie Minogue leads Oasis cover for Children In Need alongside Nile Rodgers, Cher and Lenny Kravitz
Kylie Minogue’s version of Oasis hit Stop Crying Your Heart Out will feature as part of the BBC’s Children In Need show tonight.
The cover of the 2006 song will see a host of famous names make cameo appearances including Nile Rodgers, Cher, Lenny Kravitz, Bryan Adams, Paloma Faith and Gregory Porter.
“Children in Need is such a special charity and so loved by everyone, including me," Kylie told NME.
"It was a privilege to take part in this recording with so many amazing artists.
"This year it feels even more poignant than ever and I hope we can all come together to raise as much as possible."
The cover was first aired this morning on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.
Tonight’s show begins on BBC1 from 7pm and will be hosted by a number of celebrity figures such as Mel Giedroyc, Alex Scott, Chris Ramsey and Stephen Mangan.
You can listen to Kylie’s cover of Stop Crying Your Heart Out below: