Kim Kardashian has revealed she will be taking one lucky fan to lunch with her celebrity sisters as part of the All-In Challenge.

The 39 year-old announced the news on her social media and said the winning fan will have lunch while they are filming the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The challenge features auction items and experience raffles from celebrities in the sports, music and entertainment world.

And the aim is to raise millions of dollars to provide food for children, the elderly and front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The proceeds will go towards five charities including Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.