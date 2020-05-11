Katy Perry's unborn baby hilariously gives her the middle finger during scan
16:21pm, Mon 11 May 2020
US singer Katy Perry was given a bizarre gift from her unborn daughter on Mother's Day.
The 35 year-old went for an ultrasound to check on her pregnancy and during the scan her daughter appeared to give her the middle finger.
She shared the video with her 95 million followers on Instagram and wrote: “When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it #happymothersdaytome."
Perry, who is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, revealed she was pregnant with her first child in March.