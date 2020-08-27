Kanye West fails to make the presidential ballot in ANOTHER state as he is denied in Wyoming

West has failed to secure a place on the ballot in most US states
Kanye West has failed to make it onto the presidential ballot in his adopted home state of Wyoming.

The 43-year-old rapper, who is based at a ranch in the state, missed the Monday deadline to submit signatures which would have potentially enabled him to make it onto the ballot.

However, in a boost to his floundering campaign, West has secured a place on the ballot in Minnesota and Tennessee.

This adds to the five states he has already secured which are Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont.

But due to missing out on the ballot in various states, he will not be in the running in enough states to have a chance of securing the 270 electoral college votes needed to be sworn into the Oval Office on November 3.

He was removed from the ballot in Illinois after signatures he had submitted turned out to be invalid.

And he was also taken off the list in Ohio after being barred in Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, in West Virginia he also failed to secure the number of votes which makes a candidate eligible.

A poll from Politico earlier this month revealed that West was polling at just two per cent with black voters in the US.

The election remains very much a two-horse race between current president Donald Trump and Democrat candidate Joe Biden.

