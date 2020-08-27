Joe Exotic to feature in season 2 of Tiger King from prison, says husband
Former zoo keeper and convicted felon Joe Exotic will feature in the second season of Tiger King, according to his husband.
Exotic, real name Joe Maldonado-Passage, ran Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park (GW Zoo) in Oklahoma for more than 20 years until he was arrested and convicted of animal abuse and murder for hire in 2018.
But despite his incarceration, Exotic’s partner Dillon Passage has confirmed he will feature in the form of audio recordings in the new series titled Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.
Speaking to Good Morning Britain, he said: "I’ve done a little bit of filming for that [season 2].
"I do not know the release date but it’s going to be very interesting because it will tell a little bit of Joe’s arrest and afterwards.
"I know there’s going to be some phone call recordings of Joe that is going to be in it. There is no filming since he’s incarcerated."
Meanwhile, the other star of Tiger King - CEO of Big Cat Rescue Carole Baskin - recently revealed she does not intend to be a part of the second season, citing ‘deception’ from the show’s creators as the main reason for her decision not to return.
Baskin and Big Cat Rescue acquired the GW Zoo property back in June after it was deemed Exotic had fraudulently transferred the zoo’s estate into his mother’s name.
Exotic’s two murder-for-hire charges were in relation to a plot he had to kill Baskin.
The jailed 57-year-old maintains his innocence against all charges.