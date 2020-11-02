Author Jacqueline Wilson says she thought everyone realised Tracy Beaker character Cam was gay
British author Jacqueline Wilson has said she thought it was obvious Tracy Beaker character Cam was gay.
Wilson told The Independent: “Anybody reading between the lines in the early Tracy Beaker books [would see that] her foster mum Cam is to my mind clearly gay.
"In the older books, when Tracy is grown up and has a daughter of her own, Cam gets herself a very nice girlfriend. I thought it was time she had a bit of fun in her life too.”
Wilson, 74, who came out as gay earlier this year, was speaking ahead of the release of her new book Love Frankie which features an openly gay main character.
She said: "It’s not just a book for someone thinking they might be gay. It's for anybody that experiences that extraordinary, exhilarating and terrifying feeling of falling in love and not knowing whether the person you're so keen on returns your feelings.”