Today is World Food Day and there are many accounts on social media to follow if you want to fight food poverty.

This year, perhaps more than any other in recent memory, food has been up for discussion. Whether that be it in terms of climate change and the environment, food waste or Covid, the effect of which has seen huge increases in the number of people having to rely on food banks.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, it’s expected that the pandemic could add up to 132 million to the 690 million people already hungry around the world. So, World Food Day is a good time to take stock and get educated.

Want to stay up-to-date with campaigns and developments, and discover ways you can engage with and support your community? Here are just a few people and organisations to follow.

Marcus Rashford

The Manchester United and England footballer has been fighting to #endchildfoodpoverty – even forcing a Government U-turn that meant children would have access to free school meals during the summer holidays.

He’s been awarded an MBE for his campaigning, but he’s not done yet, and continues to question and hold the Government to account.

The Trussell Trust

The Trussell Trust supports food banks across the UK, and has the aim of ending hunger and poverty. According to the charity, 14 million people in the UK are currently living in poverty. Follow them for advice, volunteering opportunities and the latest research.

FoodCloud

FoodCloud connects businesses in Ireland with charities and community groups, to redistribute surplus food supplies.

They’ve also partnered with farms to create their own Cloudy Apple Juice – they’re all about innovating and coming up with solutions to waste and food poverty.

FareShare

FareShare follows a similar model to FoodCloud, but in the UK, providing meals and food for vulnerable people and those in need. Their emphasis is on cutting waste, saving money and improving lives, and they’re working with Rashford to make change.

The MAXwell Centre

The Maxwell Centre in Dundee is committed to fighting food poverty, social exclusion and discrimination via a combination of welfare advice and community gardening, after school sessions, veg growing and seed collection workshops.

Plus, they offer free harvest boxes packed with homegrown fruit and veg.