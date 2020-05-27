I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here organisers hold meetings over 2020 edition amid fears of cancellation
I’m A Celebrity chiefs have been holding key meetings to decide how this year’s edition of the programme could look if the coronavirus pandemic rumbles on.
The COVID-19 outbreak has put a halt to the recording of many TV shows since March.
And with the threat of a second wave later in 2020 potentially leading to I’m A Celeb being disrupted, a source exclusively told The Sun that organisers are planning for every eventuality.
They said: "A raft of measures are being looked at. One of the most recent plans was to employ a crew that is 95 per cent made up of Australian workers to overcome the issues surrounding flying to different countries and the quarantine restrictions.
"This would mean a lot of the show’s UK crew missing out on their annual big gig but ITV are having to seriously consider every option.
"The changing nature of the crisis means that every situation is having to be assessed and planned for.
"It’s such a ratings hit, so they’ll do everything possible to make sure it goes on air. But the safety and welfare of their teams is the priority at all times."
The programme has been an annual TV landmark since it launched in 2002 when Tony Blackburn became the first winner.