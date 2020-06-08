Gavin and Stacey actor Matthew Horne admits he ’does not think it would be right’ to finish the show after last year’s Christmas special.

The 41-year-old, who plays Gavin in the hit BBC comedy show, was a part of the cast who returned after nearly ten years for a one-off episode which still left a number of things unresolved.

Corden and co came back together last year for a hotly anticipated reunion - (Copyright PA )

And while Horne believes it is the right thing to do to continue with more episodes, he is confident no writing has yet been done by either of the co-writers and co-stars James Corden and Ruth Jones.

Speaking to Digital Spy, he said: "It’s almost impossible really for James and Ruth to write any more at the moment considering the [lockdown] situation because they don’t like to write remotely, they always have to be in the same room, and that’s certainly not been possible for a long while no.

"But no, I have had no conversations about it other than I really don’t think that personally, my personal view, is I don’t think that James and Ruth can possibly leave it where it is. Because, you know, we left it on a cliffhanger and I don’t think it would be right to leave it there.

"But I’m only speculating, I have no idea. I think when logistics and time permit, they may get their heads together but I don’t know when that will be."

Larry Lamb, who plays Gavin’s dad Mick in the series, also recently weighed in on the prospect of more episodes.

"The problem is, logistically, it’s a bloody nightmare as so many people involved have very active careers," he added.

"But I imagine there will be another special. It won’t be any time soon though, that’s for sure as it has to be written first. I’m sure the BBC can persuade Ruth and James to write more, so it’s a question of when not if."

More than 18 million British people watched the 2019 Christmas episode titled ’A Special Christmas’.