Hugh Grant describes the desperate measures he turned to after losing his sense of smell through coronavirus
Actor Hugh Grant has revealed how desperate he became after losing his sense of smell due to coronavirus.
The 60 year-old said he started to smell ‘garbage cans’ and even considered sniffing strangers’ armpits.
Speaking to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, he said: "It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat. It was like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really.”
He added: "I thought, I don't know what this is. Then I was walking down the street one day and I thought I can't smell a damn thing and you start to panic.
"I started sniffing flowers, nothing.
“And you get more and more desperate. I started sniffing in garbage cans. You know, you want to sniff strangers' armpits because you just can't smell anything.
“I eventually went home and I sprayed my wife's Chanel No. 5 directly into my face. Couldn't smell a thing, but I did go blind.”
Grant’s wife, Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein, also had coronavirus.