With pubs, bars and restaurants closed across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, food delivery has become one of the main sources of income for the service industry.

But this rise in people wanting food dropped on their doorstep means those distributing the deliveries are having to risk their lives to satisfy others.

In this video, several delivery drives from different countries discuss the way the pandemic has affected their livelihoods and the precautions they are taking to ensure they avoid contracting the virus.

Popular chains such as KFC and Nando's are planning to re-open delivery services for their customers across various countries in the coming weeks, meaning the demand for this type of service is only going to rise.