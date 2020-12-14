Shirley Ballas: ‘I will never be happy with the way I look’

We are just days away from seeing the Glitterball Trophy being handed over to the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 – and Saturday night’s final will no doubt be a sparkling, glamorous affair.

Head judge Shirley Ballas 60, is all too aware that looks matter on the show – the sequined frocks, high heels and heavy make-up. But although the ‘Queen of Latin’ and former dance champion has an enviable figure and always looks amazing, she admits that for years she has suffered from body image anxiety and low self esteem.

Her boyfriend, actor Daniel Taylor, who is 12 years her junior, however, thinks she’s gorgeous with or without make-up. They’ve been together for nearly two years and live in Ballas’ London house with her mother, Audrey.

Last year, she had her breast implants removed, because they were becoming uncomfortable and, with a history of cancer in her family, she was worried they may hide any early cancer signs in routine checks.

She has also had liposuction when she was living in the US which was painful and only worked for a while, she reveals in her memoir Behind The Sequins.

So where did the anxieties about body image come from?“I’ve had them since I was a young child. You start to dance and you have to have a certain image, a certain weight to get into the dresses. My mother is very weight conscious. She’s 83 and weighs barely 100lbs. If she gains a pound, she takes it off. Some of that rubbed off too.”

How do you feel about your body now?

“I get out of the shower and put a robe on – I avoid looking in any mirrors. I’m still not happy with where I am with my weight, even though I have a great trainer, but I’m still not happy with the dints and lumps and bumps and the things that you accrue at 60.”

You say you gained 20lbs during lockdown. What did you do about it?

TODO: define component type factbox

“When I met my trainer, she said she’d train me but I couldn’t weigh and told me lockdown was tough enough without me starving myself to death (on a too severe diet Ballas had tried). But I will never be happy with the way I look.”

You recently turned 60. Was that a milestone for you?

TODO: define component type factbox

“Personally, on my inward self, I’d say it was difficult. I remember just yesterday having a 50th birthday party in California with 250 people. It was an extravaganza. And the 10 years have gone by that fast. Now, I’m realising you can’t stop time – so you’ve got to try to make the most of it.

“Danny and I went to The Shard for a couple of nights, we had beautiful dinners – it was a 60th birthday I’ll never forget. Then I came home exhausted and Danny had arranged a party with a few close friends and a West End musical star. It was a week of celebration.”

Despite having breast implants removed, you haven’t ruled out more cosmetic surgery.

TODO: define component type factbox

“If I had the opportunity next year, with the same surgeon, to do a neck lift but so I don’t look like I’m going through a wind tunnel, why not? If it can go towards making you feel you’re more attractive, why not?

“Danny isn’t into make-up, he likes you rough and ready, as you are when you get in the shower and out of the shower, the more you are yourself and toned down. When he sees me dollied up with my eyelashes on and the evening dresses, that’s one persona for Strictly, but he likes it stripped down.

“I’m not sure how he would feel about me having a facelift. Of course, it would be a discussion, but if I feel strongly about something I always do it and think afterwards. But perhaps I’ll think a little bit more about it first.”

Behind The Sequins by Shirley Ballas is published by BBC Books, priced £20. Available now