Naomi Osaka and 7 more of the most stylish athletes in sport

Cementing her status as a rising fashion icon, tennis star Naomi Osaka has been unveiled as the new face of Louis Vuitton.

The three-time Grand Slam singles champion will appear in the French label’s spring/summer 2021 campaign as its latest ambassador.

“Wow this is actually crazy,” the Japanese star wrote on social media. “Honored to be @LouisVuitton newest House Ambassador. “Funny story: I first bought my mom a LV bag when I was 16 as a birthday present and it’s kinda been a tradition since. Do I call this a full circle moment? Yes.”

Osaka isn’t the only sporting icon to score a deal with a luxury fashion label though, and when they’re not wearing spandex and mouth guards, athletes can be superstars on the red carpet too. Here are some of the best-dressed to note…

1. Serena Williams

Serena Williams attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 in New York, USA (Jennifer Graylock/PA) (PA Archive)

When she’s not dominating the tennis court, Serena Williams is known for serving some pretty iconic looks. The 39-year-old, who shot to fame at the US open in 1999, is big on her love of colour, print and form-fitting dresses. She even launched her own fashion line in 2009, which she showed during New York Fashion Week.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo attending the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019 (PA Archive)

Footballers are often teased for some questionable style choices, but Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the few that always hits us with goal-scoring outfits. As one of the greatest players in the game, we’ve enjoyed watching how his style has matured over the years, evolving from hoodies and tracksuits to an impressive collection of slick suits, loafers and suede jackets.

3. Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton (PA Archive)

There’s a reason why Lewis Hamilton always ends up in the best-dressed men lists, as well as the front rows come Fashion Week.

The F1 driver has great taste in slim-fitted suits, and his off-duty style is just as impeccable. He’s a big fan of athleisure wear, and his luxury tracksuits and crossbody bag combos always look high-fashion.

4. LeBron James

The leader of the NBA fashion pack, LeBron James isn’t afraid to take risks with his style. Whether he’s dressing down in an oversized hoodie and jeans or going for a smart-casual vibe in a leather jacket and suit trousers, the basketball player always hits the mark.

He’s also the proud owner of one of the most impressive luxury sneaker collections we’ve ever seen.

5. Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith (PA Archive)

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith regularly runs circles around some of the best-dressed names on the fashion circuit. We’re obsessed with this gold caped David Koma dress she wore on the Fashion Awards red carpet in 2019.

6. Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Katarina Johnson Thompson (PA Archive)

Liverpudlian heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson is no stranger to the red carpet, and always looks incredible at every awards do she graces. She’s even swapped the track for the catwalk, making her modelling debut for Virgil Abloh’s spring/summer 2019 Off-White show in Paris.

7. Megan Rapinoe

US women’s football player Megan Rapinoe’s Instagram feed is a good place to find bold, fun, care-free fashion inspiration – from her pastel hair colours to her statement coat collection.